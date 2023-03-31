Kelsey Theis of Leavenworth, Kansas, recently achieved something many young girls in the Angus breed dream of — she was named Miss American Angus. Theis was crowned at the annual American Angus Association Awards Dinner and Reception and will represent the breed as an advocate and role model in the coming year. With three older siblings involved in the National Junior Angus Association, Theis has been around the breed her entire life.
“My first birthday was actually at nationals [National Junior Angus Show] in Denver,” Theis said. “So as long as I can remember, I’ve always been involved.”
Growing up in the industry, many of Theis’ inspirations served as Miss American Angus. She said to join the ranks of the group of female leaders she looked up to as a young girl is an honor.
“It’s very surreal just watching other girls who have gotten this opportunity,” Theis said. “Some of them have been my biggest mentors or role models, and it’s crazy to consider myself on the same level as them in that position. I'm just very excited and honored to get to do this.”
Throughout her time in the red coat, Theis hopes to serve the breed well and inspire young women to believe in themselves. She knows the responsibility that comes with the title and looks forward to taking on the role with enthusiasm.
“I just want to do the best job I can representing the breed, and I want to make sure I have an influence on younger members, so they have the same experience with me that I did with past Miss American Angus titleholders,” Theis said. “I just hope to inspire them and show them they can do anything they set their mind to.”
Theis is the daughter of Jerry and Tonya Theis and attends Northern Oklahoma College. She is obtaining a degree in animal science and is a member of the livestock judging team. After graduation, she plans to pursue a career in veterinary medicine or accounting. Look for Theis in the crown, red coat and sash during her travels this year. Visit angusauxiliary.com for more information.
Peyton Schmitt is a communications specialist with the American Angus Association. Visit angus.org for more information.