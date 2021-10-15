Positivity-filled prank looking to 51

RUDOLPH, Wis. – It was April 11, 1971. Mary Joosten was finishing her sauerkraut salad. Melani Joosten and her older sister Julie Joosten were seated at the kitchen table with their two younger brothers. Almost all of Rudolph’s 349 residents were already aware of a Good Friday painting incident involving a large rock located outside of town at the intersection of Wood County highways C and O. The property and rock belonged to Willis Nieman.
Mary Joosten went around the table and asked each of her kids if they knew anything about who was involved. When she reached Julie during her questioning, Melani sensed her sister’s unease. She hoped the truth wasn’t about to be revealed. Instead of answering, Melani recalled her sister saying, “Pass that sauerkraut salad.” Julie dug in despite her displeasure for it. She managed to avoid answering her mother’s query altogether. Melani and her brothers denied knowing anything.
“We lied through our teeth,” Melani Joosten Johnson recalled 50 years later at the same kitchen table. “Mom hadn’t seen the rock yet but in Rudolph news travels fast so she’d heard. Two days later Mom and Dad went on a Hawaiian vacation that took them past the freshly painted rock on their way to the airport.”
The sisters were in charge of the house while their parents vacationed. One week later when the girls climbed off the school bus their mother, home now from vacation, met them at the door.
“You two are grounded,” Mary Joosten informed her daughters.
Johnson remembered her shock.
“Wait, the house is clean, my younger brothers are alive and well, what’s the problem?” she asked her mother.
“You guys painted that rock,” her mother said.
Melani responded, “You had to go all the way to Hawaii to figure that out?”
Her mother looked at Julie and told her she was grounded for a week.
“And you, Miss Smart Mouth,” Joosten said to Melani, “get two weeks.”
Joosten was tipped off when she recognized her kitchen paint, a turquoise enamel, on the rock – the surplus of which was stored in their basement.
“I don’t know remember how many weeks earlier Mr. Nieman had the rock delivered to the intersection of County C and County O, before April 11, 1971,” Johnson said. “But it was just too tempting to pass up for its first Easter in Rudolph. It was the perfect shape and location, and a great canvas to become a giant Easter egg. Eight of us planned the caper three days earlier at school.
“The plan was to confiscate paint from our parents’ basements and meet at Jim’s Bar & Bowl. There we piled into two pickup trucks and one Volkswagen Beetle, and headed for the rock. We parked on an adjacent road facing west in case we needed a fast getaway. Since I have no artistic ability my job was lookout.
“We painted HAPPY EASTER in the middle, rick rack at the top and bottom, stripes on both ends and added a flower. The Rock is taller than most people realize so we had to boost a painter to the top for the upper rick rack, and girls were on boys’ shoulders for the end stripes.
“Upon finishing we were faced with the dilemma of cleaning the brushes. The early 1970s was a time when the word ecology entered the English language. As we watched the creek turn turquoise, blue and bright yellow we stopped. We felt too guilty polluting the water.
“(So) we packed up and headed to my house. We went downstairs, turned up the record player, popped popcorn, and played pool to cover up the sound of running water as we washed paintbrushes in the basement sink.
“The next day it was the talk of Rudolph. It didn’t take long for the word to spread and people drove to see ‘The Rock.’ Everyone loved it except Mr. Nieman.”
It was October, six months after the incident, Johnson said, when she was called over the intercom to the high school office. When she arrived she saw through the office window sheriff deputies and a picture of the rock. She knew it was time to confess. She and Julie took the blame, saving the others involved. She bore the punishment because Julie had left for college; punishment was a trip to see a social worker.
“She shook her finger at me and said, ‘Melanie, Melanie, Melanie, that’s the cutest rock I’ve ever seen,’” Johnson said. “’However I can’t say that to you because it’s still vandalism.’”
Johnson said her only regret is not giving Mr. Nieman an apology.
Nobody knows when The Rock received its second coat of paint, or third for that matter; there’s currently almost 2 inches of layering. But ever since the 1971 incident the 30-ton Rudolph Rock has become a treasure along that lonely stretch of Wood County highway. Folks have painted it with birthday, graduation and anniversary announcements along with recognition of people who have passed on.
An act of innocent high school hijinks has become a purveyor of positivity.
Julie Joosten DaWalt summed it up.
“It’s just so great that something as simple as a Happy Easter message, initially seen as a problem – vandalism – actually turned out to be a lasting positive thing for the folks of Rudolph,” she said. “Fifty years and counting.”
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.