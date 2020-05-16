Amidst all the doom and gloom of COVID-19 a young Irish farmer has made history.
Robert McConnell, 15, of Glenwherry in County Antrim has had born on his family farm a Riggit Galloway calf, Glenfield Isobel. Isobel is thought to be the first of the Riggit Galloway breed to be born in the country.
Isobel was born without any help out in the field on the McConnell family farm, run by Robert’s dad, Richard McConnell.
“I’m very pleased the calf arrived without any problems,” Robert said. “I imported the calf’s mother from England in the autumn last year when she was pregnant. I found her along with another two younger Riggit Galloway heifers for sale one night I was searching the internet. I decided to buy them for myself and start a wee herd to boost the breed.
“Now she has calved with a fine healthy heifer calf; I am very pleased. It’s a good-looking animal, black in color with the breed’s traditional stripe going across the calf’s back.”
Riggit Galloway cattle are easily recognizable – black or red in color with that white stripe running down the spine. The term “riggit” is a Scottish-vernacular reference to the stripe; it’s said to be Scandinavian in origin. Other characteristics of the breed are naturally polled, medium-frame, beef confirmation, thick coat and the ability to thrive on poor pasture.
“We are told this calf is the first from the Riggit Galloway breed to be born in Northern Ireland,” Richard McConnell said. “There are not so many breeders in the United Kingdom or Ireland that work with the Riggit Galloway.
“Robert is on cloud nine. He’s so happy the calf was born healthy and is a good size. The fact that it’s female is an added bonus because he can breed from her in the future."
The McConnell family are well-known for breeding the Irish Moiled cattle breed. They are usually found exhibiting their animals at agricultural shows, but not this year.
“Sadly there has been no exhibiting at the agricultural shows this year due to them all being cancelled,” he said. “But there is always next year to look forward to.”
Robert also is looking to the future.
“It just goes to show that there can be some positivity in the middle of this serious coronavirus pandemic,” he said. “I can’t wait until the other two heifers are the correct age to calf as well. Then my herd will really start to grow.”