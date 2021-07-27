 Skip to main content
Share treasured farm, fair memories

July 21 was the first day this year of the Muscatine County Fair in Iowa, where I grew up. In honor of fair week I have been looking through my 4-H record book.

Some may not know this. The fair is quite fun, but the youngest is sometimes “welcomed” to the club by older members. Unbelievably some felt I was a bit of a talker and stirred the pot at times. My brothers and their friends decided to have some fun with me in the calf barn that first year. They tied me to a pole and hung a sign around me that said “Don’t feed the animals” and left me there. Being a young and innocent child I assumed the first person who saw me would untie my tortured soul. Instead several people walked by and laughed. My “friends” finally returned to release me. Thankfully I was able to forgive them and carry on.

Some have asked how I remember these things. I was lucky to have a mom, Peggy Meyers who was determined we would complete our record books every year. I remember all of us sitting at a table complaining about doing them but now every year I can look back on those years and remember great times. Thanks mom for all you did and do.

Share your fair and/or farm memories with us! Email photos to agriview@madison.com as attachments, preferably at least .3M or 300K in size, with information about the photo, including identification of people and animals included in the photos.

