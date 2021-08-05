 Skip to main content
Share treasured farm, fair memories
topical top story

July 21 was the first day this year of the Muscatine County Fair in Iowa, where I grew up. In honor of fair week I’ve been looking through my 4-H record book.

In 1978 I showed two calves at the Muscatine County Fair. It was my second year showing. My calves’ names were Corporal and Captain. Dad is pictured with me; I sure do miss him. Dad always made the fair a priority in our house and spent hours helping us with our projects. Thanks for the memories.

But I feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface. I haven’t talked about the bottle-calf show, the antique tractors, the petting zoo or even the horses. I never gave readers a tour of the 4-H exhibits, the photo contest or the silent auction – that building has air. Never said a word about the baked goods, antiques, quilts and flower display. Didn’t even mention the grove, free entertainment and the queen contest. Failed to give a tour of the midway where visitors can play games and ride incredible rides. Forgot to mention about the huge stuffed animal I won once. Oh well come to the fair next year. We’ll grab a fair lemonade, split an elephant ear, enjoy some fries made out of hand-cut potatoes, grab a taco or enjoy fresh pie, and I’ll tell a story. Hope to see you!

Share your fair and/or farm memories with us! Email photos to agriview@madison.com as attachments, preferably at least .3M or 300K in size, with information about the photo, including identification of people and animals included in the photos.

