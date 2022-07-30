Team-building effort truly builds

BARNEVELD, Wis. – Barneveld High School’s “Fab Four” isn’t a budding group of musicians but rather a national-award-winning team of kids who can really build … a building. They recently returned to their hometown after winning the 2022 SkillsUSA TeamWorks Championship held June 21-23 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.
Will Hodgson, the team’s coach and a technology-education teacher at Barneveld High School, said TeamWorks is one of more than 100 SkillsUSA Championship competitions. About 12,000 students from around the country competed in the various skills events. Skills USA serves students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled-service occupations.
Twenty-seven teams from across the country participated in the TeamWorks competition. It focuses on team-building; each of the participating foursomes literally builds a structure.
Each team was given a blueprint and instructions the first day of the competition. The team members then were charged with writing an action plan for completing the structure.
The students were challenged with constructing an 8-foot by 10-foot structure. It was to feature a wood floor and a second story – built just 3 feet above the main floor – along with two angle walls and a mono-slope roof. All the physical work needed to be completed within a 12-hour period during the three-day competition. Teams weren’t allowed to consult with their coaches during construction.
The Barneveld team qualified for the national competition after winning at the state level. Barneveld High School is a small school; there were just 110 kids enrolled in the entire school during the 2021-2022 academic year. So competing with teams from much-larger schools had added importance, Hodgson said.
“I told the team they’d be competing against the best,” he said. “They knew they’d face hard work but said they weren’t going to be outworked. When they faced obstacles they didn’t give up; they figured it out. They put their minds to the test.”
Nicole Elfering, who led the Barneveld team, said, “The time constraint in the competition left little room for mistakes.”
Elfering recently graduated from Barneveld High School. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in the fall, majoring in biology with an emphasis in pre-veterinary medicine. She’s currently working at Bures Berry Patch and for her father, Duane Elfering, who owns a small construction company in Barneveld.
Duane Elfering also served as an adviser and coach during the TeamWorks competition. He was for 30 years the technology-education teacher at Barneveld High School. He currently teaches construction-management courses at University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He also teaches a construction academy for high school students after school hours.
Also participating on the team was Billy Carden. He’ll be a junior at Barneveld High School in the fall. During the TeamWorks competition he contributed his plumbing skills.
“It was the second time I’d ever done plumbing and the first time was at the state competition,” he said. “I feel great about winning gold for Barneveld and Wisconsin. It’s pretty surreal to believe this group of people could succeed in such great things.”
Team member Quinn Dimpfl will be a senior at Barneveld in the fall.
“During the competition I considered myself a floater,” he said. “I pretty much did whatever my teammates needed help with. I also took care of the plumbing test and the masonry work.
“The most challenging aspect of the project was figuring out the tricky plan given to us and also relearning certain things we didn’t quite remember,” he said. “When we reached that point, we’d note it and return to it later at night. We discussed it and took notes again so we could finish it the next work day.”
Like his teammates Dimpfl learned skills in school as well as from parents and other mentors in their community.
“I learned masonry through a program offered at school,” he said. “I took a construction-academy class with Duane Elfering. It covered every trade possible and we learned to do the basics from each. When it came to masonry a few local guys donated their time to show us how.”
When Dimpfl graduates from high school he plans to pursue a career in welding.
Ty Gaffney plans on attending in August the Youth Options program at the Southwestern Wisconsin Technical College. Students enrolled in that program may take courses and earn credits at Southwest Tech. The credits can apply to both high school and technical-college requirements.
He learned skills in Hodgson’s classes and electrical skills from G.A. Clerkin Electric Company in Barneveld. He’s also developed many skills living on his family’s cattle farm near Barneveld. After graduation he plans to become an agricultural technician, he said.
During the contest Gaffney led his team on the electrical work. He installed ground-fault circuit-interrupter outlets and wired three-way switches. He also worked on wiring for exhaust fans and can-lighting systems.
Working with his teammates was a valuable experience, he said. It helped him focus on priorities during the project.
“Probably the best experience was seeing our final product and comparing it to other teams,” he said.
Visit youtube.com and search for "SkillsUSA TeamWorks" to watch a time-lapse video of the TeamWorks competition. Visit skillsusa.org and barneveld.k12.wi.us for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.