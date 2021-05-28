Wisconsinite wins culinary competition

Wisconsin and New York culinary students recently had the opportunity to compete in the National Collegiate Veal Culinary Competition. To begin the competition, participating students watched a Virtual Veal Farm Tour, where they learned about modern veal farm practices. Following the Virtual Veal Farm Tour, students -- individually or in teams -- worked with their professors to create a veal recipe of their own.
The Collegiate Veal Culinary Competition was hosted by Beef Checkoff Funded Veal – Discover Delicious in partnership with State Beef Councils. Both the New York Beef Council and the Wisconsin Beef Council engaged with culinary programs in their states to get teams involved. Each State Beef Council picked one top winner from their own entries to compete against each other on the national level.
Maja Holcomb from Nicolet Area Technical College had the winning recipe submission from Wisconsin -- Grilled Veal Chops with Cherry Agrodolce. The two best state recipes faced off with a social-media voting challenge to name the winner.
Winning the national contest was Wisconsin’s entry. The students from the Culinary Institute of New York took second place with their Potato and Veal Bolognese Croquette. The winners will be receiving scholarship money for being the best contestants in their state.
In total Wisconsin had five entries from four technical colleges with culinary programs.
- Veal Saltimbocca, entered by Dave Lawrence of Fox Valley Technical College
- Pecan Crusted Veal Cutlets, entered by Nyisha Green and Mason Cowan of Gateway Technical College
- Veal T-bone with Grilled Romaine Salad, entered by Aris Lunden, Destiny Smith and Brendan Schraufnagel of Moraine Park Technical College
- Weiner Schnitzel, entered by Bedull Finken of Nicolet Area Technical College
- Grilled Veal Chops with Cherry Agrodolce, entered by Maja Holcomb of Nicolet Area Technical College
Visit www.beefboard.org for more information.