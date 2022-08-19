Youth excels in 4-H project

Kathryn Witzel of Columbus, Wisconsin, recently brought home three grand-champion ribbons in three different categories from the Wisconsin 4-H Horse Association Speaking and Demonstration Contest.
Witzel has been in the 4-H horse and pony project since she was in third-grade.
“There are three basic categories: educational, horseless horse and horse showing,” said Witzel.
The speaking and demonstration contest is part of the educational aspect of the contest.
She said, “In 2019, I represented Wisconsin in national competition with my demonstration at the American Quarter Horse Congress.”
Due to her recent grand-champion awards, she’s again headed to nationals.
In horseless horse, participants show someone else’s animal. Witzel has her own horses, so the horse-showing portion of the project is her focus.
People are also reading…
“There’s pleasure, speed and driving competitions. My favorite is ‘speed,’ which is very similar to rodeo barrel racing,” said Witzel. “It’s fast-paced; I’m always in motion.”
Witzel said she enjoys training her thoroughbreds for the sport.
“I buy retired racehorses and retrain them for competition. I’m training my second horse right now; it takes about two years per horse.”
Much of the Dodge County 4-H horse and pony live-animal competition takes place before the annual Dodge County Fair starts in August; however, model horses are judged and on display during the fair.
“In the model-horse contest, participants take a plastic horse and make it look as real as possible, kind of like a diagram of a photo,” said Witzel. “Plastic-horse displays are judged on Sunday of the fair.”
At almost 18 years old, Witzel will graduate soon from Columbus High School. After graduation, she has big plans.
“I want to get my CDL and drive a diesel truck. I enjoy mechanics and drive a truck that my Dad and friends helped me fix up.”
Due to the nature of her chosen career path, Witzel may likely push pause on her horse-training efforts, but she’s enjoying the 4-H project for the time being and looks forward to more competition.
The 2022 Dodge County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 17-21. Visit dodgecountyfairgrounds.com for more information.
Dori Lichty is a farm wife, 4-H mom and a full-time communicator. She submitted this article to the Dodge County Fair Association.