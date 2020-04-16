Due to pricing and availability many beef producers have become accustomed to buying corn-ethanol coproducts such as distiller’s dried grains with solubles to use as protein sources. Several ethanol plants have been forced to close or reduce production due to significant reductions in fuel-ethanol demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s causing a supply shortage and an increase in price of distiller’s dried grains.
Fortunately several alternative-protein options are available. But for this discussion only dry-protein sources will be considered. The first alternatives would be other plant-derived protein sources. Soybean meal or corn-gluten feed are the most common plant-derived protein sources available in Wisconsin. Some beef producers may consider using raw soybeans grown on their farms. Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/wbic for more information regarding feeding raw soybeans.
Another option is a non-protein nitrogen source such as urea. Non-protein nitrogen sources have limitations on how they can be used depending on other feed sources and energy levels of the ration.
The various pellets, crumbles and tubs offered by feed companies also are options. Some products are labeled as a “natural” protein supplement. Natural refers to not having a non-protein nitrogen source.
The natural-protein products often range between 24 percent and 38 percent crude protein. Many protein products from feed companies will contain sufficient minerals. That eliminates the need for additional mineral supplementation.
Natural-protein products will be slightly more expensive on a price-per-pound of crude-protein basis. Feed companies also sell protein products containing a blend of plant-derived protein and non-protein nitrogen sources. Urea is the most common non-protein nitrogen source used in dry feeds. But producers also may use biuret, a slower rumen-degrading form of non-protein nitrogen product. On a price-per-pound of crude-protein basis urea is usually the least-expensive source.
If feeds contain non-protein nitrogen, feed tags will show the amount of non-protein nitrogen in the feed. The statement often reads as, “This includes not more than xx.x-percent equivalent crude protein from non-protein nitrogen.” For example a protein supplement may list a guaranteed minimum crude-protein level of 44 percent. The tag states that the product contains not more than 18-percent equivalent non-protein nitrogen protein. The product would have about 40 percent of the protein from non-protein nitrogen sources – 18 percent non-protein nitrogen – or 44 percent crude protein.
Feeding non-protein nitrogen as a protein source is best utilized when feeding diets containing rapidly fermenting carbohydrates such as starch. Feedlot diets containing mostly corn and-or other cereal grains are ideal for urea. Urea should be avoided when feeding sources with a large amount of non-protein nitrogen because excessive ammonia production in the rumen can lead to disorders and potentially death.
Alfalfa haylage, drought-stressed corn or sorghum silages that have accumulated nitrates are examples of feedstuffs in which supplementation with urea should be avoided. If water sources are known to contain elevated non-protein nitrogen sources, urea shouldn’t be fed. Urea also shouldn’t be fed in combination with raw soybeans due to the urease activity of soybeans and risk of ammonia toxicity.
Non-protein nitrogen sources shouldn’t provide more than one-third of total crude protein in the diet. For example if a diet contained 13 percent crude protein, urea shouldn’t provide more than 4.3 crude-protein units – 13 percent times 0.33.
The diet also should contain no more than 1.5 percent of urea on a dry-matter basis. This is simplified by recommending no more than one-quarter to one-third of a pound of urea be fed daily to a finishing animal. Generally urea is avoided in lightweight calves and diets comprised of poorer-quality forages. In larger feed yards urea often is delivered mixed into liquid molasses. Having the urea blended into a liquid supplement improves mixing and reduces the risk of sorting. When adding urea sources to diets, ensure it's evenly mixed with the other feedstuffs.
Consider protein costs
Producers need to consider the cost of protein sources. A commercial feed that contains minerals would eliminate the need to provide an additional mineral supplement. Consider the value of the minerals and other feed additives included in some manufactured feeds when comparing different options. In many instances a producer may purchase alternative-protein supplements in bags instead of bulk. Bagged-feed prices will be greater; producers may see discounts if ordering in bulk.
Determining protein price-per-unit is one approach for determining which protein sources may be most economical. Price alone isn’t the only driver. Handling, mixing, sorting, risk of feeding disorders and other factors also should be considered.
The University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension has a decision tool – “Feed Cost Comparison for Protein and Energy” – to help determine alternative-protein costs. It’s available in the Wisconsin Beef Information Center's Decision Tools and Software section. Information in blue cells in the spreadsheet tool – such as prices – are examples and should be updated to fit one’s situation.
When a protein source becomes limited in availability there are alternatives. Availability may vary in the next few months and producers may need to adapt. Do some homework to learn protein, energy and other nutrient levels in available feedstuffs. Consider the price on a nutrient basis. Work with a nutritionist to develop a new feed ration to meet the nutrient needs of animals and avoid feeding disorders. Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/wbic -- search for "considerations for feeding raw whole soybeans" -- and search for "decision tools and software" -- for more information.