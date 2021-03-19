Animal-health monitoring, diagnostic projects awarded grants

Four researchers recently were awarded grants for work supporting development of animal-health monitoring and diagnostic technologies. The International Consortium for Antimicrobial Stewardship in Agriculture awarded funds to the grantees listed.
Dr. Harvey Morgan Scott, a professor at the Texas A&M University-College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Science, was awarded $250,000 to customize a handheld diagnostic tool for detection of antimicrobial resistance in beef cattle. Five Rivers Cattle Feeders, Cactus Research, NG Biotech and Texas A&M University are contributing matching funds for a total investment of $522,833.
Scott is adapting a rapid handheld diagnostic tool – called the DetecTool – that's currently used to analyze samples in human medicine. He will modify the technology to evaluate antibiotic resistance in samples from feedlot cattle suffering from bovine respiratory disease. Information on the resistance of pathogens to different antimicrobials will enable selection of treatment strategies for optimal health outcomes, minimizing potential public health consequences.
Timothy Robertson, chief technology officer of Precision Livestock Technologies, was awarded $247,470 to develop artificial intelligence- and computer vision-based automated monitoring of beef cattle. Five Rivers Cattle Feeders, JBS, Veterinary Research and Consulting Services, Bennett Data Science, Alltech and Iowa State University contributed matching funds for a total investment of $626,745.
Precision Livestock Technologies is developing tools that monitor animal movement and physical attributes to detect behaviors and visible abnormalities that could be early signs of disease. The benefits of automated animal-monitoring tools involve earlier intervention and reduction in the spread of infectious diseases, reduction in unnecessary medical treatments, enhanced animal welfare, and improved producer profitability.
Mohit Verma, an assistant professor of agricultural and biological engineering at Purdue University, was awarded $250,000 to develop a biosensor for detection of antimicrobial-resistance genes. Cactus Feeders, Five Rivers Cattle Feeders, Tyson Foods and McDonald’s are contributing matching funds for a total investment of $500,000.
Bovine respiratory disease-treatment strategies are complicated by the emergence of antibiotic resistance in pathogens. Currently characterizing the antibiotic-resistance profile of pathogens requires submitting samples to a diagnostic laboratory and waiting several days for results. Purdue University researchers are developing a pen-side biosensor that uses deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – amplification to identify genetic markers of antibiotic resistance. Researchers also are developing models to determine optimal antibiotic choice based on biosensor results. The biosensors are expected to substantially reduce the treatment failure rate for bovine respiratory disease.
Adam Rivers, a computational biologist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service, was awarded $151,082 to develop a gas sensor coupled with machine-learning technologies for sensitive detection of bovine respiratory disease. VRCS and McDonald’s provided matching funds for a total investment of $302,164.
The ability of producers to rapidly identify cattle infected with bovine respiratory disease before the onset of severe disease would enable the targeted use of therapeutics. USDA Agricultural Research Service scientists are analyzing gases emitted from cattle’s breath to identify signatures associated with early-stage bovine respiratory disease infection. Researchers are using sensitive, high-speed proton transfer reaction mass-spectrometer technology and machine-learning methods to analyze cattle breath. That's expected to enable researchers to develop models and a real-time classifier for disease detection, informing antimicrobial use and other interventions to preserve animal health.
Maintaining the efficacy of antibiotics is a complex issue affecting both human and animal health. The Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research in 2019 established the International Consortium for Antimicrobial Stewardship in Agriculture. The consortium funds research that promotes targeted antibiotic use, advances animal health and welfare, and increases transparency in food-production practices. Visit foundationfar.org and search for “International Consortium for Antimicrobial Stewardship in Agriculture” for more information.