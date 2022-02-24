Avian-immunological pathway discovered

Researchers have discovered a new immune pathway in chickens that viruses may be targeting. The discovery, which has implications for diseases affecting other birds, sheds greater light on birds’ immune responses to zoonotic viruses – specifically how those may differ from responses seen in humans.
“Understanding the differences is critical to better understanding birds as potential reservoirs of human pathogens,” said Scott Pegan, a professor of biomedical sciences in the University of California-Riverside School of Medicine, “Additionally it allows researchers to better understand the immune pathways that might lead to effective vaccines for use in poultry.”
Birds lack a protein in their cells called ISG15. Found in mammals and non-avian reptiles, ISG15 helps mount an effective immune response to viral infection. Serving as a messenger molecule, the protein helps stabilize host and viral proteins and regulate many antiviral responses. Instead, birds have OASL proteins that help produce a robust immune response to viral infection. Pegan and his team focused on chicken immunity.
“We found chicken OASL contains features resembling those found in mammalian ISG15s,” Pegan said. “Our analysis of OASL sequences from six diverse bird species indicate these features are likely conserved among avian OASLs.”
The team found avian OASLs have a sequence motif of amino acids, namely, LRLRGG, within what is known as a ubiquitin-like domain. Th3 motif allows OASL to attach to other host proteins as a means to stimulate certain host antiviral pathways.
“This has never been shown before,” Pegan said. “We found OASL in birds has this unique LRLRGG motif at one end and it’s very functional. The region of the protein this motif belongs to has a similar 3-D atomic structure of ISG15. This, along with findings related to what it can attach to within cells, suggests that OASL plays at least part of the role in birds that ISG15 would have played.”
Pegan explained that to suppress the human immune system, a virus contains a protein that performs two jobs. It removes ISG15 as well as ubiquitin, which is a small protein that helps regulate processes of other proteins in the body from host and viral proteins. Compared to those small proteins, OASLs are four times larger and with other areas conducting different functions.
Although mammals have OASL proteins, they lack the additional motif to conjugate to other proteins. Birds may have evolved to centralize functions conducted by ISG15 and other immune pathways. That immunological pathway in birds, which is a substitute for ISG15, is what Pegan’s team discovered.
“We now know a new immune pathway in chickens,” he said. “Viruses appear to be evolutionarily geared to try to interfere with this pathway. Such information allows us to develop better vaccines and treatments that seek to optimize triggering the pathway to help chickens fight disease. It also allows animal-husbandry programs to further enhance the pathway’s potency leading to poultry that’s more resistant to disease.”
The research recently was published in “Frontiers in Immunology.” Visit pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov and search for “structure and immune regulatory Implications of the ubiquitin-like tandem domain” for more information.