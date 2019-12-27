Beef exports decreased 9 percent in October compared to this past year, contributing to a 4.2 percent year-over-year decrease in beef exports for the first 10 months of 2019. That follows three years of double-digit growth in total beef exports in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Beef exports decreased for the year to date in four of the best-five U.S. beef-export markets.
Total beef imports increased 2.7 percent year-over-year in October and increased 0.7 percent for the year to date.
Japan is the largest U.S. beef-export destination. Beef exports to it decreased 23.5 percent in October. They decreased 10.6 percent year-over-year so far in 2019.
The United States has been at a significant tariff disadvantage with Japan after withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement. The agreement took effect this year without the United States. The impacts from that have become increasingly apparent in recent months. Beef exports to Japan decreased year-over-year for the past eight months. A bilateral trade deal between the United States and Japan was recently ratified in Japan. It's scheduled to begin in 2020. It will hopefully erase most of the tariff disadvantage the United States currently faces and stop the erosion of the beef-market share in Japan. Japan represents 26.7 percent of U.S. beef exports for the year to date in 2019.
South Korea is the second-largest beef-exports market. The market increased 7.4 percent thus far in 2019. It decreased 1.2 percent in October compared to one year ago. South Korea accounts for 22.8 percent of total U.S. beef exports thus far in 2019.
Mexico is the third-largest beef-export market. It's also the third-largest source of U.S. beef imports. Beef exports to Mexico decreased 11.5 percent in October and decreased 3.5 percent for the year to date. Mexico accounts for 14.3 percent of beef exports thus far in 2019.
Beef imports from Mexico increased 19.6 percent year-over-year in October and increased 14.1 percent for the year to date in 2019. Mexico accounts for 18.7 percent of U.S. beef imports so far this year.
Canada is the fourth-largest U.S. beef-export market and is currently the largest beef-import market. Beef exports to Canada decreased 4.5 percent in October compared to last year and decreased 11.3 percent thus far in 2019. Canada represents 8.8 percent of beef exports thus far in 2019.
Beef imports from Canada increased 8.9 percent in October and increased 8 percent year-over-year for the first 10 months of the year. Beef imports from Canada are 27.7 percent of total beef imports for the year to date.
Hong Kong is the fifth-largest beef-export market. Exports decreased 11.1 percent in October and decreased 27.5 percent thus far in 2019. Hong Kong represents 6.9 percent of total beef exports in 2019.
Taiwan is the sixth-largest beef-export market. Beef exports decreased 8.7 percent in October but increased 7.8 percent for the year to date. Taiwan accounts for 6.5 percent of year-to-date exports. Beef exports to the best-six markets represent 86.1 percent of total beef exports through October 2019.
Australia is the second-largest beef-import source for the United States, with imports decreased 7.1 percent in October. They increased 4.1 percent for the year to date. Australia accounts for 23.1 percent of beef imports thus far in 2019.
New Zealand is the fourth-largest beef import market for the United States with October imports decreasing 37.9 percent. Year-to-date imports decreased 28.8 percent. New Zealand represents 14.5 percent of total beef imports.
The largest-four beef-import sources account for 84 percent of total imports, with Nicaragua adding another 5.5 percent and Brazil adding 5.2 percent.
