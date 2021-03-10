Beef producer credits conservation service for growth

OGEMA, Wisconsin – Gayle and Dean Strobach own and operate a beef-cattle grazing operation in Ogema. They purchased their first two cows in 2009. Today they are raising 53 head of Angus-Simmental-cross cattle. They practice managed grazing on about 160 acres and also have full-time jobs off the farm.
The couple first heard about the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service from Dean Strobach’s cousin.
“When we first started farming we needed the agency’s help with everything,” Gayle Strobach said. “If we hadn’t had its help, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
In spring 2020 the couple had as many as 84 head of cattle.
“If you would have told me when we started that we would have 84 cows, I wouldn’t have believed it,” she said. “But when you determine the right time to move cattle from paddock to paddock and understand the need to use every single blade of grass, it becomes realistic.”
The Strobachs in 2010 applied and were accepted for a contract in the USDA Environmental Quality Incentives Program’s beginning-farmer funding pool. The contract enabled them to install more than 4,000 feet of permanent interior fence and 2,100 feet of livestock pipeline. They added a couple of water tanks and re-seeded 33 acres with a customized mixture of grasses and legumes.
Their cattle graze on certified-organic land in two groups. One group consists of cow-calf pairs. The other group consists of steers that the Strobachs finish on grass. They direct market steers mostly through word-of-mouth advertising. They also partner with a Community Supported Agriculture farm and are members of the Wisconsin Grass-fed Beef Cooperative.
In 2015 the Strobachs applied and were accepted for the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Conservation Stewardship Program. That enabled them to build on their existing conservation efforts while also strengthening their operation.
“Gayle may not say it herself, but she’s a leader in her county’s prescribed-grazing effort,” said Melissa Knipfel, a district conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s service center in Medford, Wisconsin. “Through her dedication and willingness to learn new concepts, she has a highly productive grazing system.”
In the future the Strobachs would like to experiment with new pasture mixes, plant turnips to reduce compaction in one of their paddocks, and install a permanent loading dock.
Gayle Strobach said she wants to retire raising beef cows. Even though she and her husband aren't retired yet, they can still raise beef. It just takes a few extra resources, such as more temporary fencing and water tanks. Whenever she has a day off she likes to spend time working with the cows, she said. Calling them by name, she takes time to scratch their heads.
