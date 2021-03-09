Beef producer shares ag excitement with kids

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series featuring women members of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation.
Rebecca Poppy raises and keeps records on the beef operation that she and her husband, Brian Poppy, own near Omro, Wisconsin. She serves as the Ag in the Classroom coordinator for the Winnebago County Farm Bureau. She also has a full-time job off the farm.
When and why did you begin farming?
Rebecca Poppy: I really didn’t see myself as a farmer until I met my husband, Brian, who was raised on a farm. We bought our first bottle-fed calves in 2003 before we were even married. We haven’t looked back since.
What do you produce on your farm and why?
Poppy: Through the years we’ve evolved from raising Holstein bull calves to running a cow-calf-to-finish beef operation. We currently have 130 head of cattle consisting of Black Angus, Red Angus, Simmental and Charolais breeds. We farm 230 acres and raise all our crops for feed; we sell what we don’t feed. We sell-direct beef quarters and halves. I love to see the cows and calves each spring in our pasture. It’s such a blessing.
Does your family help with the farm?
Poppy: My husband and I both work full-time off the farm so it’s “all hands on deck” when things need attention. Brian does the fieldwork and I keep records on the cattle. I help with feeding and working our cattle when it’s time for ultrasounds and castrating bull calves. Our daughters help as much as they can, especially because they're older now. When we need even more help – such as during haying season – we call my parents.
What do you think are the best online resources for women who are farming or who are looking to start farming?
Poppy: I belong to several agricultural groups on Facebook. I also recommend following Farm Babe, Dairy Carrie and our very own Fabulous Farm Babe, Pam Jahnke.
Whom do you admire as setting a good farming or lifestyle example and why?
Poppy: I always admired my grandfather. He was a dairy farmer and always worked very hard. He loved what he did and it showed. After my grandparents passed away my husband and I bought their farm. I hope my grandparents are looking down at us and are proud of what their farm has become.
When and why did you join the Farm Bureau?
Poppy: My husband and I joined the Winnebago County Farm Bureau about six years ago. We thought it was a good organization with a great message. We never thought we would someday both serve as directors on the board.
When and why did you take on a leadership position with the Farm Bureau?
Poppy: A couple of years after joining Farm Bureau, I was asked to be the Ag in the Classroom coordinator. I have a background in education and a passion for agriculture so some of the directors thought I’d be a good fit. I absolutely love sharing my knowledge and excitement about agriculture with children in Winnebago County.
How does the organization most help you? How do you think it most helps women members?
Poppy: The last few years have been rough. Being able to network with other farmers within the organization has been helpful. The organization also helps me spread the word about the importance of agriculture to children, which is very important to me.
Our county Farm Bureau’s board is composed of 50 percent women; that shows how important women are in agriculture. I hope that seeing women in leadership positions within Farm Bureau leads to more women in the general membership to step up.
What would you like others to know about the organization?
Poppy: If you have any kind of passion about bridging the gap in "farm to table" or helping people understand where their food comes from, Farm Bureau is for you. Throughout the year we plan events such as the “Drive by Steak Fry” and “Fork More Pork.” They help non-agricultural members of our county experience something that might make them think how important agriculture is.
What do you think are the biggest challenges that today’s farmers face?
Poppy: In 2020 we and other beef farmers found it challenging to find butcher shops with open processing dates. It’s difficult to sell product when there’s no place to go with the cattle. The challenge seems to be continuing. Weather has been another challenge; two of the past three years have been extremely difficult.
What do you see for your farm and farming in general 20 years from now?
Poppy: We have expanded in the past five years; I hope we’ll continue to do so. In the future I hope our daughters can take a more-pivotal role with us in the farm operation or at least use the knowledge they gain on the farm to pursue careers in agriculture. Farming in general will continue to grow. But as an industry we might need to think outside the box in the future.
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation represents farms of different sizes, commodities and management styles. The organization is comprised of voting members and associate members. Members belong to one of 61 county Farm Bureaus, which are run by a board of directors comprised of people working in production agriculture. Farm Bureau is a grassroots organization. Each year county voting members set the policy that guides the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation on local, state and national affairs.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.