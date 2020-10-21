Estimating forage usage by cows is an important part of the task of calculating winter feed needs. Hay or standing forage intake must be estimated in order to make the calculations. Forage quality will be a determining factor in the amount of forage consumed. Better-quality forages contain larger concentrations of important nutrients, so animals consuming those forages should be more likely to meet their nutrient needs from the forages. Cows can consume a larger quantity of better-quality forages.
Better-quality forages are fermented more rapidly in the rumen leaving a void that the animal can re-fill with additional forage. Consequently forage intake increases. Reduced-quality forages at less than 6 percent crude protein will be consumed at about 1.5 percent of body weight on a dry-matter basis per day. Greater-quality grass hays at more than 8 percent crude protein may be consumed at about 2 percent of body weight. Excellent forages such as good alfalfa, silages or green pasture may be consumed at the rate of 2.5 percent dry matter of body weight per day. The combination of increased nutrient content and increased forage intake makes better-quality forage valuable to the animal and the producer. With those intake estimates producers can calculate the estimated amounts of hay that need to be available.
Using an example of 1,200-pound pregnant spring-calving cows, let’s assume the grass-hay quality is good and tested 8 percent crude protein. Cows will voluntarily consume 2 percent of body weight or 24 pounds per day. The 24 pounds is based on 100 percent dry matter. Grass hays will often be 7 percent to 10 percent moisture. If it’s assumed that the hay is 92 percent dry matter or 8 percent moisture, then the cows will consume about 26 pounds per day on an “as-fed basis.”
Hay wastage must also be considered when feeding big round bales. Hay wastage is difficult to estimate, but generally has been found to be from 6 percent to 20 percent or more. For the example let’s assume 15 percent hay wastage. That means about 30 pounds of grass hay must be hauled to the pasture for each cow each day because that hay is expected to be the primary ingredient in the diet.
After calving and during early lactation the cow may weigh 100 pounds less, but she will be able to consume about 2.6 percent of her body weight of 100 percent dry matter in hay. That would translate into 36 pounds of “as-fed” hay per cow per day necessary to be hauled to the pasture. That again assumes 15 percent hay wastage. Accurate knowledge of average cow size in the herd as well as the average weight of big round bales becomes necessary to predict hay needs and hay-feeding strategies.
Big round hay bales will vary in weight. Diameter and length of the bale, density of the bale, type of hay and moisture content all will greatly influence weight of the bale. Weighing a pickup or trailer with and without a bale may be the best method to estimate bale weights.
Utilizing the standing forage in native and Bermudagrass pastures to supply much of the forage needs during fall and early winter months will reduce hay feeding. An appropriate supplementation program will help the cows digest the lower quality roughage in standing forage. When standing forage is in short supply or covered by snow and ice, hay will become the primary source of feed. The number of days that hay feeding is necessary is difficult to predict going into the winter months. Looking back at previous years’ records may be the best source of information to help make that determination.
