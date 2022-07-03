Cattlewoman balances many jobs

LANCASTER, Wis. – Tammy Wiedenbeck has a full-time job off her family’s beef operation. But when not working as a business-development manager for a telecommunications company, she’s tending to cattle at the family’s Riverview Farms near Lancaster. She shares responsibilities with her brother, Doug Wiedenbeck, who also has a full-time job away from the farm.
“We’re the seventh generation on the farm and are building our beef herd alongside our parents,” she said. “They taught us the value of teamwork. Farming alone is tough in today’s economy; my brother and I have different skill sets and we divide responsibilities. Our family also is able to share costs; that’s important now with increasing input costs.”
The Wiedenbecks have a cow-calf operation. They directly market heavyweight feeder cattle to buyers, along with a few registered breeding heifers and bulls, she said. They use local auction markets for cull cows or bulls as well as finished cattle at various times throughout the year.
Joe Riechers of Riechers Beef near Darlington, Wisconsin, has purchased feeder cattle from the Wiedenbecks for about four years.
“They’re good people,” he said. “They’re easy to do business with and their cattle are healthy and easy to work with.”
The Wiedenbecks raise about 110 cow-calf pairs of Angus, Red Angus and Registered Shorthorn cattle. Bulls they purchase for breeding are registered as well.
“When selecting replacement heifers and buying breeding stock, we look at all expected progeny differences to produce well-rounded, good-quality animals,” Tammy Wiedenbeck said. “We select for docility and temperament. We also select cattle based on maternal and growth characteristics. Because both my brother and I have jobs away from the farm, we also select for calving ease. We try to avoid any potential birthing difficulties while we’re away from the farm.”
Doug Wiedenbeck works as an agriculture supervisor at the University of Wisconsin-Lancaster Agricultural Research Station. He oversees the management of crops, crop rotation, nutrient-management plans, pesticide applications and research plots. He also oversees orders for fertilizer, pesticides and seed. He directs the daily activities of employees and seasonal interns as well as coordinates activities between researchers and assists with organizing field days.
In addition to her work on and off the farm, Tammy Wiedenbeck recently was appointed to the Cattlemen’s Beef Board. It’s responsible for guiding the national Beef Checkoff Program.
“Tammy has a strong background in the beef industry, from growing up and continuing to be involved on her family beef farm,” said Tammy Vaasen, executive director of the Wisconsin Beef Council. “She understands the cattle-marketing side of the business. She also serves on the Farm Bureau’s Promotion and Education Committee so her grassroots involvement will help to represent the voice of the cattle industry at the national level. With that interest in promotion, she’ll be able to bring back ideas to the state for consideration.”
Wiedenbeck has long been involved in cattle associations at the county and state levels. She served on the Grant County Cattlemen’s board for six years. Four of those years she served as its secretary; she’s a lifetime member of the organization.
“Although my involvement at the county level has been targeted more toward beef promotion and awarding scholarships, I also value the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association’s efforts on the state level,” she said. “It enables beef producers to have their voices heard. The organization will help ensure the future of the industry through advocacy, leadership and education.”
Cattle organizations are helping to address some of the beef industry’s biggest challenges, she said. Among those challenges are inaccurate labeling tactics and misleading information about sustainability, she said.
“They’ve caused confusion among consumers,” she said. “Here’s an example – (a ranch) in Florida has been doing research on beef and the environment. Even though it found that cattle emit carbon dioxide, more of it is returned to the ecosystem. A pasture that wasn’t grazed absorbed much less carbon dioxide than grazed pastures. We need both food and carbon sequestration to preserve the planet.
“Inaccurate information is why organizations and companies that go to bat for producers on the state and national levels are critical for the beef industry’s future. Any harmful changes that are made will make it difficult to stay in business and profitable in an ever-changing landscape.”
Beyond the beef industry, the larger story of American agriculture must be told globally, she said.
“After working in the telecommunications sector, I’ve realized how often other markets can tie into the agriculture and beef industries,” she said. “Networking and establishing relationships outside of one’s typical peer group are crucial to the future of agriculture. The agriculture industry is one of the most rewarding industries. I hope that by showing younger generations all there is to offer, they’ll become involved.”
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.