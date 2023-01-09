Cattlewoman has heart for Herefords

MONROE, Wis. – As the 2023 National Hereford Queen, Madison Katzenberger will be “talking Herefords” at a number of auctions and cattle shows in the months ahead. The Monroe-area native is well-accustomed to a busy schedule, having served as the Wisconsin Hereford Queen as well as the president of the Wisconsin Junior Hereford Association in 2022. That’s in addition to her job as an embryologist for Boviteq, a reproductive- and genetic-solutions company based in Madison, Wisconsin.
Katzenberger’s experience with Hereford genetics has helped prepare her for sharing her knowledge of and passion for the breed, she said. She was raised on Plum River Ranch near Monroe, where her family has long raised Registered Hereford cattle. She has showed Herefords at local, state and national shows for years – first as a member of the Young Americans 4-H Club and then as a member of the Monroe FFA.
She’s the third generation of her family to be involved in raising Hereford cattle. The ranch was started by her grandfather, Nick Katzenberger. It continues to be operated by her father, Eric Katzenberg, his brother Aaron Katzenberger and their sister Emily Dixon. When not working at Boviteq, Madison Katzenberger helps on the ranch, with jobs like providing hay and bedding to the herd and vaccinating cattle.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in animal science and a minor in Spanish from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, she began working at Boviteq in January 2022. Her experience as an embryologist likely lends her additional “cred” as she talks to cattle producers about Hereford genetics.
She even has a “Top 7 List” of why she recommends Hereford genetics for cattle-breeding programs.
• docility
• feed efficiency
• good mothering ability
• calving ease
• ability for cattle producers to market Certified Hereford beef
• adaptability to extreme weather – especially important in Wisconsin
• unique markings on each animal while maintaining the signature white face and red hide
“I want to use my position (as National Hereford Queen) to reach a broader audience and teach all who want to listen about what the Hereford breed has to offer,” she said.
Jackie Bevan is chairwoman of the Wisconsin Hereford Association's Royalty Program Committee.
“I believe Madison was chosen to be the National Hereford Queen because of her positive attitude, her drive to succeed and her knowledge of the Hereford breed,” she said. “She’s able to talk about all aspects of the breed and is excited to educate others on why we all think Herefords are the best. She’s taken the time to educate herself on what sets Hereford genetics apart from the feedlot to the pasture.”
The Hereford breed has been significantly improved in the past decade due in part to the National Hereford Association using genomic-enhanced expected progeny differences for genetic evaluation. By blending conventional expected progeny differences with genomic data gathered from deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – testing, genomic-enhanced expected progeny differences have a significantly greater success rate in predicting progeny performance, according to the American Hereford Association.
“Commercial producers are buying a well-rounded bull that has the guesswork taken out of it,” said Shane Bedwell, director of breed improvement for the association.
Those producers can improve their breeding programs when buying a bull that has its data captured at an early stage in life, he said.
“Herefords provide hybrid vigor on commercial farms,” Katzenberger said.
But there has been an increase in the use of Hereford-Angus crosses, she said.
As the Wisconsin Hereford Queen, she encouraged the use of Hereford genetics in various cattle operations around the state, she said. She also plans to do that in her role as National Hereford Queen.
She’ll be attending seven national shows in 2023, starting with the National Western Stock Show in January. And as a Wisconsinite she said she’s looking forward to attending the Junior National Hereford Expo, which will be held in July in Madison. Her last show as the breed queen will be in October at the American Royal Livestock Show in Kansas City, Missouri.
Visit herefordwomen.com and certifiedherefordbeef.com and wisconsinherefords.org and hereford.org for more information.
