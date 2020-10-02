AMES, Iowa – When Max Rothschild recently earned the Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Donald Beermann said he wasn’t surprised. He’s seen Rothschild’s achievements through four decades. Those accomplishments have ranged from deciphering the pig genome to catching some rather respectable muskies.
The two met in the mid-1970s when both were working on advanced degrees in the animal-science department at UW-Madison. Beermann was working on a doctorate in 1974-1975 when Rothschild started his graduate work.
“I focused on animal physiology and muscle-growth regulation; Max focused on animal genetics,” Beermann said.
One of the things that most struck Beermann at the time was Rothschild’s desire to really understand pigs. Rothschild didn’t have a farm background but sought knowledge about the species. He also consulted with Beermann to understand how to correctly run an assay.
“He was very serious about his research effort to look for heritability of cholesterol in pigs,” Beermann said.
After earning in 1975 his master’s degree, Rothschild went on to pursue his doctorate at Cornell University. Beermann stayed at UW-Madison to complete doctorate degrees in muscle biology and human physiology; he then spent another two years doing postdoctoral work. He also would move to Cornell after taking a job in 1978 as an assistant professor of animal science and food science.
That same year Rothschild earned from Cornell his doctorate in animal breeding and genetics before working at the University of Maryland and then in 1980 at Iowa State University, where he remained for the rest of his career.
The men stayed in touch professionally and on a personal basis through the decades. They would in 2015 become colleagues at Iowa State University when Beermann was hired as a professor and chairman of the animal-science department.
“Max brought a high level of education in the classical discipline of quantitative genetics to support his research career,” Beermann said. “He had as mentors some of the world’s best geneticists. He also actively participated in management of the animals he used in his research. That provided him great insight to where opportunities existed to use genetics to improve efficiency and productivity in pork production.
“He challenged students with high expectations, but spent the extra time to work with them outside the classroom and in one-on-one interactions as needed. He used personal experiences and examples to help them learn the genetics discipline and the broader important aspects of professional success. He also held a strong conviction to teaching undergraduates the importance and diversity of international-agriculture systems, with focus on the value of food-animal production in developing countries. He invited experts to expose students to the complexities of world food demands and shortages, foreign-trade issues and the role students can play in meeting world food needs. His many international experiences were invaluable in bringing world issues to life for the students.”
When Beermann moved to Iowa the long-time friends also were able to renew a shared passion – fishing. The two had started pursuing perch in Lake Mendota when both were students at UW-Madison. In Iowa they’ve been on the quest for muskies.
“Max claims I’m responsible for introducing him to fishing,” Beermann said. “I jokingly accuse him of having a fishing addiction. We've fished together the past six years. We’re planning another trip this week.”