Consider manure as fertilizer

The long cold winter has many considering using manure as a fertilizer. With the continuous increase of fertilizer prices and prolonged supply-chain issues, bedded-pack beef manure can be a cost-effective solution, according to North Dakota State University-Extension livestock environmental-management specialist Mary Keena.
“Although it is commonly thought of as a waste, manure contains nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and sulfur that are available at various rates for plant growth,” Keena said.
Besides the bump in fertility, there are other benefits to using manure in a cropping system. Manure has been shown to increase water-holding capacity and bulk density along with improving biological properties of the soil.
“Manure has many positive attributes, but it also has some drawbacks,” Keena said. “One of the drawbacks is lack of uniformity and another is the issue of weed-seed management. While it is true that manure contains viable weed seeds, it is also true that manure contains the nutrients necessary to nourish the weed-seed bank that already exists in your soil. Nonetheless composting can help alleviate both of these problems at the same time.”
Composting is the process of piling and mixing moistened manure to encourage thermophilic decomposition. The heat that is created during the composting process has the ability to kill weed seeds, pathogens and parasites while creating a uniformly mixed product with a like surface area. Composting manure also changes the availability of nitrogen for plant use, turning it into a slower-release product.
“The nitrogen in fresh beef manure is approximately 50 percent available for plant growth during the first growing season after application, whereas the nitrogen in composted beef manure is only 15 percent to 20 percent available,” Keena said. “Most often, fresh manure is used as a nitrogen fertilizer while composted manure is used as a phosphorus fertilizer because phosphorus is approximately 80 percent available in both products. It is important to know which you are dealing with.”
Sampling manure and compost is the most accurate way to determine the nutrient content -- amount, not availability. Like when using commercial fertilizer products, calibration becomes important when spreading manure or compost, Keena said. By knowing the amount of nutrients present in the product and the rate – tons per acre -- at which it was applied, farmers can calculate the amount – pounds per acre -- of nutrients that were applied and how much will be available for plant growth during the 2022 growing season.
Visit www.ndsu.edu for more information.
Manure composition can vary greatly due to differences that include animal species, bedding, diet, climate and storage facilities. Average values can help develop a nutrient-management plan, but experts recommend to have a manure sample analyzed by a specialized lab before application so as to better manage nutrients from manure, ensure safe environmental practices and meet crop-yield goals.
Elizabeth Cronin is an information specialist with North Dakota State University.