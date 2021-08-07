Control mange-mite infections in pigs

Summer is here with dry hot weather. For people who show pigs in the Midwest, it’s exhibition season with shows and events nearly every weekend, and county-fair countdowns beginning. While that type of weather is normally expected at the end of summer, it always comes with its challenges. Among those challenges are keeping pigs cool and ensuring proper average daily gain. Another challenge in the Midwest this spring has been an uptick in occurrence of mange mite infections in show pigs.
Understand mange
Mange is an ectoparasite infection caused by a mite that lives just under the skin of pigs and is spread from pig to pig by direct contact of the animals or contact with contaminated tools or equipment. Although mange mites typically perish within a few days under hot dry conditions when no host animals are around to infect, they can also persist in the environment for as long as three weeks under damp conditions. The microscopic ectoparasites cause pigs to itch and rub infected areas on any and all surfaces they find; eventually that causes rough scaly skin and often leads to the appearance of small red bumps covering the body of the pig. Mange infections usually start behind the ears, then spread across the body.
An additional sign of mange infection is head shaking, which occurs when ears become infected and can persist and lead to further physical damage. Initial signs of manage infections include excessive rubbing on stationary objects, particularly the head and rump areas. As the infection becomes worse, producers will see signs that the pigs are uncomfortable. Both growth rate and feed efficiency can decline.
Products control manage infections
There are a number of products, called acaricides, available for purchase to prevent and treat mange mite infections.
• avermectin products -- The most effective products for treatment and control of mites are the avermectins. Those products are labeled for the treatment and control of mites as well as gastrointestinal roundworms, lungworms, grubs and sucking lice in swine, cattle and other livestock. For the most effective use of the products when given by injection, dosage should be delivered subcutaneously and follow label directions. A single dose, if injected, is usually effective. An oral formulation given in feed for seven consecutive days is also available. Under some conditions, including heavy infection of the ears or co-infection by hog lice, a second dose can be given two weeks after the first dose. The withdrawal period for the products varies between seven days to as long as 24 days, so it is important to review the product label carefully.
• phosmet products – Another frequently used treatment option for mites are the phosmet-containing products, which are poured or sprayed directly onto the animal. The acaricide pour-on/spray product is used to control mange as well as horn flies, lice and ticks on swine and cattle. Note that the product is not effective against parasitic worms. The withdrawal time for the product is one day after a single treatment; additional treatment, if needed, should occur 14 days following the first treatment. Phosmet can cause serious eye irritation, so it should be applied carefully following label directions and using proper safety equipment. It is a low-cost option that can be purchased in bulk and used as a spray to help decontaminate equipment and indoor pens.
• pyrethrins - Pyrethrin-containing products are available as pour-on or spray formulations. Permethrins kill adult-stage mites and lice quickly, but they do not bring the added benefit of efficacy against the internal parasites that typically infect pigs. Pyrethrins, when used to control mites in pigs, will typically require a second application 10 to 14 days after the initial treatment. The products have a five-day withdrawal period, which should be adhered to prior to harvest. Pyrethrin sprays can also be used to help control residual mites that may be present on equipment and pen surfaces but should be used sparingly for that purpose because they are also highly toxic to bees and other beneficial insects.
• amitraz - Amitraz-containing products are available as pour-on or spray formulations. The products are also effective against lice and ticks. For mite control in pigs, a second treatment 10 to 14 days following the initial application is typically required. The products typically have a three-day withdrawal period. They are inexpensive and can be used as a spray to help control residual mites on equipment and pen surfaces. Most evidence suggests amitraz is less toxic to bees and other beneficial infects than pyrethrins.
Learn to prevent mange infections
While proactively preventing mange infections in a herd is a worthy goal, through purchasing an animal from a reputable farmer and practicing sound biosecurity, there are instances where the introduction of mites and other parasites happens through purchased bedding products, contaminated equipment or contact with carrier animals, including people.
A routine deworming program that also includes products labeled to control mange mites will help decrease the possibility that a show pig will become infected. Under most circumstances, the surest and simplest way to achieve prevention would be to treat a pig upon arrival to the farm with an avermectin product. That will eliminate mites on the pig, while also providing several weeks of protection against most parasitic worms. In most situations the pig will require only one additional treatment with an avermectin one month before fair.
Treat active mange infections
Although protecting animals from mange infections before they occur is what all exhibitors should strive for, it is also understood that infections sometimes happen anyway. Infection could occur any time with the pig during its grow-out/finishing period. Early identification and proper treatment of parasite infections is key to maintaining animal health. If mange is identified and confirmed in show pigs, aggressive action should be taken to eliminate the external parasites. In order to properly address an active mange infection in animals, unless an avermectin is used, multiple -- at least two -- treatments will be needed to completely eliminate mange. That’s because treatments administered to pigs kill adult worms and larvae but not eggs shed by the adult mites before treatment. Waiting two weeks to re-treat the pig gives any eggs remaining on the animal a chance to hatch and thereby become susceptible to the second round of drug treatment. If mange develops in a pig any time prior to fair, it could be treated using an avermectin, including an injectable given once or an in-feed product given for seven days. Alternatively one of the acaricides pour-on/spray products listed previously could be used with the two doses given anytime.
Manage environmental exposure
While directly treating animals that have active mange infections is key to eliminating the external parasite from the herd, steps should also be taken to properly treat the facilities that the animals are housed in.
Mange mites can live in areas without host animals for at least five days and longer if damp conditions exist. If treating an active infection, removing the animal from its pen, disposing of all used bedding products, and completely cleaning and disinfecting the area should be done. Disinfecting the area, gating and equipment with a bleach and water solution and allowing for time to completely dry will help eliminate mange mites that may be in the environment. For severe or persistent infections, the housing area and equipment that comes in contact with pigs can be treated with one of the low-cost insecticides, which are labeled for farm use. The products can be applied by spraying the housing area, gating and equipment; label directions should be followed closely.
For animals housed outdoors, a routine and complete parasite-control program should be followed to avoid serious infestations. As noted previously mites can survive off the pig for only a week or two. For animals penned outdoors, it is helpful to rotate penning areas when possible to help reduce exposure to mite and worm eggs and larvae that are shed into the environment. Also waiting two weeks following initial treatment using an acaricide to re-treat the pig gives any eggs left on the animal a chance to hatch and thereby become susceptible to the second round of drug treatment. That’s especially important if a compound other than an avermectin is used.
All deworming products can be sourced over the counter from animal-supply stores or online warehouses. When utilizing the products care should be taken to read and follow the label directions, adhering to both user and food-safety recommendations. Questions regarding product selection and proper use can best be answered by a veterinarian familiar with the operation.
Elizabeth Ferry is a swine educator and David Thompson is a swine-management educator, both for the Michigan State University-Extension.