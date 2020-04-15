Pigs have better feed-conversion rates with copper in their diets. Until recently scientists didn’t fully understand why. Existing research from the University of Illinois shows copper doesn’t change fat and energy absorption from the diet. Instead the element seems to enhance pig ability to utilize fat after absorption. That results in increased energy utilization of the entire diet.
Findings from our new research study indicate copper hydroxychloride is enhancing metabolism of fat. That's how pigs obtain more energy. That can explain why they have better feed-conversion rates when we feed the copper source.
We recently fed pigs one of two diets. Both primarily contained corn, soybean meal, and distiller’s dried grains with solubles. But the control diet contained only 20 milligrams of copper chloride per kilogram. The experimental diet was identical, except it also contained 150 milligrams of copper hydroxychloride per kilogram.
Pigs consuming the experimental diet experienced greater average daily gain and gain-to-feed ratio. That represented better feed conversion and economic savings for producers.
Previous studies showed fat and energy digestibility didn’t change with inclusion of similar rates of copper hydroxychloride. So to really understand copper’s effects on post-absorptive fat metabolism, we evaluated gene expression in tissue samples from the pigs.
We saw greater expression of genes involved in lipid metabolism and lipid utilization in the liver, adipose tissue and to a lesser degree in the muscle. That indicates dietary copper may affect signaling pathways associated with lipid metabolism by improving the uptake, transport and utilization of fatty acids.
Copper’s ability to boost feed-conversion rates is welcome news with agencies regulating antibiotics as growth promoters. But copper isn’t necessarily a perfect workaround.
In Europe environmental concerns prompt copper regulation in waste streams. That’s why understanding copper’s role in pig nutrition is important. If less copper or a different form with a smaller environmental footprint could fulfill the same biological function, producers could continue to benefit while also protecting the environment.
Contact hstein@illinois.edu or 217-333-0013 for more information.