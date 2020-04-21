There are two major things currently affecting cattle producers – calving season and COVID-19. One may think there’s not much of a linear connection between the two, but thanks to social media memes there has been speculation.
When COVID-19 first hit the United States, social media was full of a meme picturing a bottle of ScourGuard vaccine. The meme quipped captions like, “cattle producers have been vaccinating for coronavirus for years.”
At first glance the social media ploy struck people as either funny or potentially true. But with a little research and a quick talk with a veterinarian, the meme was debunked.
“The coronavirus that effects calves and causes scours is different than the coronavirus going around,” said Dr. Perrie Neal, veterinarian at Sugar Factory Veterinary Clinic in Hardin, Montana. “So vaccinating yourself or having been vaccinated is not going to protect you. There are a lot of different kinds of coronavirus out there.”
Like the word “coronavirus,” scours also is a general term that encompasses many different neonatal intestinal diseases that affect calves. The specific illnesses and their causes may lead to different symptoms – and therefore require different treatment approaches. There is no cure-all for scours.
There are three major causes for scours in calves, Neal said – bacterial, viral and protozoa.
- Common bacterial-caused scours include Escherichia coli and salmonella.
- Common viral-stemmed sours are rotavirus and coronavirus.
- Protozoan-caused scours include coccidiosis and cryptosporidium.
There are other diseases that fit in those categories but those listed tend to be the most common.
Symptomatically scours can be all over the board. Loose, watery and often discolored manure is a strong indicator but not always. Sometimes calves may be listless and not suckling as they should. Kicking at their belly and straining are also signs of scours. In some instances limited outward symptoms may appear; sudden death just occurs. And the age of the calf can play in. Some illnesses like E. coli affect calves within the first 24 hours of age, while coccidiosis is most common in calves three weeks or older.
“If you have scours and you call your vet, we typically start asking specific questions because that helps us narrow down what the cause could be,” Neal said.
The first step to treating scours, regardless of the cause, is generally the same. Neal emphasized addressing the calf’s dehydration right off the bat is imperative. Scours diseases cause damage to a calf’s intestines, making it difficult for them to absorb nutrients. That coupled with the fact that calves often don’t nurse as much when they’re sick can lead them to become dehydrated.
It’s commonplace to give milk and electrolytes to a dehydrated calf, but it’s important to follow the label when administering electrolytes. Mixing electrolytes with milk may worsen the diarrhea, so it’s generally recommended to avoid mixing the two together unless stated on the label.
“Electrolytes have bi-carbs in it so that is really basic,” Neal said. “Milk needs an acidic environment found in the calf’s abomasum to form that curd. If you mix electrolytes and milk you basically make the diarrhea worse because that calf can’t break down the milk the way their body was intended to so they don’t absorb the nutrients.”
There are differing opinions whether electrolytes or milk should be given first. But if the label advises to not mix the two, they should be given separately about two hours apart.
From there treatment approaches split. If it’s a bacterial-caused scours, a shot of an antibiotic will be helpful. Antibiotics can be given if it’s viral-caused, but Neal said the antibiotic doesn’t treat the virus. Instead it helps with a secondary bloodstream infection that can form after viral scours.
“The two common viruses are rota and coronavirus,” she said. “They damage the intestinal lining and results in what’s called a leaky gut. Bacteria will then move across the intestinal lining and get into the bloodstream, causing septicemia.”
Coronavirus in calves may not be zoonotic, but there are strains of scours that are. For example E. coli, salmonella and cryptosporidium can transfer from animal to human. Because of that Neal warns that hygiene and proper doctoring practices are crucial to ensure the illness doesn’t transfer to humans or other healthy animals.
“Try to always handle relatively healthy animals first, and then handle your sick animals,” she said. “Try to wash your hands and equipment with warm-soapy water.”
There are overall herd-management practices that may mitigate the effect of scours. Spreading cows out for calving, rotating pastures and bunching calves together into similar age groups are just a few examples. It’s also a good rule of thumb to discuss vaccination programs with a veterinarian, especially if scours is becoming a repeated issue year-after-year.
No matter what, when dealing with scours Neal said communication with the herd veterinarian is crucial. A veterinarian’s expertise can help producers narrow the symptoms for a more-targeted treatment plan. And veterinarians are often the most up-to-date on what’s happening with herds in their service areas.
“Don’t be afraid to call your vet,” Neal said. “If you think it’s a problem, they’ll figure out what needs to be done.”
Scours can be a rapid-spreading economically trying illness in calves. Being proactive is always a good practice.