BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. – Pasture and soil health are a priority for Brandon and Jerry Wagner. They work together on their Black River Falls farm to have the combination right on their organic dairy.
The father-son duo, along with their wives, milk between 70 and 80 Milking Shorthorn cows. They concentrate on grazing the herd and raising young stock.
Their story started more than 40 years ago when Jerry Wagner and his wife, Shirley Wagner, purchased the farm – knowing it would be a challenge to bring it to a productive operation. The farm was depleted of nutrients and the sandy soil was full of burrs when they began the process of improving the soil health.
Amending the land for grazing began with making paddocks, then leaving a round bale so the cows didn’t overgraze. The cows left manure behind, which increased the fertility and started a cycle of new growth. The forages are now productive enough they no longer need to supplement the pastures with round bales.
After the cows move through each paddock Brandon Wagner does a high clipping of the grasses, which encourages fast regrowth. During the next pass through the paddocks the cows eat to the height of the clipping, seeking out white clover as their forage of choice.
If the pasture grows faster than the cows can eat, Wagner runs dry cows through the paddocks. With that system he can use the paddocks between eight and 10 times each year; he uses about 1 acre of pasture per animal.
There are two new projects to increase shade for the cows. A variety of trees were planted along the fence rows. And a portion of woods was partially logged and seeded with a mixture of reed, canary and rye grasses. Wagner said the grasses need 40 percent sun to have a savannah-type environment. He expects to use the area about twice a year.
Water for the paddocks is provided with a three-fourth-inch underground line and a movable tank. A big challenge on the farm for the Wagners is fly control. They use fly predators on the pasture as well as a homemade fly trap made from a 30-gallon barrel. Flies go in the barrel and can’t fly out again; it smells horrific.
Outside the parlor they use a fly vac, which works well for the horn flies that have been a problem in the past. At one time 80 percent of their previous Holstein herd tested positive for Bovine leukemia virus, which Jerry Wagner attributes to fly bites.
In addition to the pasture the cows are given a total-mixed ration of grassy hay and 2 pounds of corn. They purchase their corn so when the price of organic corn increased they cut back.
“It didn’t fit our profile,” Jerry Wagner said. “We don’t have much starch. It would be better with more.”
The hay is made into baleage; the total-mixed ration consists of all four cuttings at any time during the year. To maximize the sugar content of the baleage, hay is disc-mowed in the early morning, starting about 7 a.m., and finished for the day by noon. About two hours later it’s raked and baled. Wagner said the University of Michigan has studied the best timing for optimum nutrition. Researchers found that hay left overnight loses sugar content.
Winter housing for the cows and calves is furnished by hoop houses, which were built about 15 years ago and have stood up well. Brandon Wagner said he especially likes the way they warm in the winter due to the effect of solar heat from the plastic.
When they bought the farm, it was a challenge for Jerry and Shirley Wagner. But with the use of grazing and organics they’ve been able to create a successful farm business – and make it possible to bring on the next generation.