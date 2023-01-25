Dogs may detect respiratory disease

Dogs have been used successfully to “sniff out” human diseases. The question of whether they also can detect respiratory disease is cattle is being explored by Texas A&M AgriLife researchers.
Courtney Daigle, an animal-welfare specialist in the Texas A&M-Department of Animal Science, and doctoral student, Aiden Juge, are beginning a second round of training to determine if dogs can routinely and accurately detect bovine respiratory disease in cattle. Pilot testing already helped illuminate what training, equipment and other parameters are needed to increase the rate of accurate predictability, Daigle said.
The technology could revolutionize how antimicrobial treatment is applied in commercial beef production. Currently cattle health is evaluated at the group level, resulting in mass administration of antimicrobials irrespective of individual animal health status.
“We propose that appropriately trained dogs will accurately and rapidly predict bovine respiratory disease risk in individual cattle, and communicate that information to humans in real time,” Daigle said. “That could result in a targeted approach to controlling the disease using antimicrobials.
“A well-trained dog and handler positioned near a chute creates a scenario where the dog can quickly and calmly evaluate restrained cattle and signal a diagnostic decision to the handler. Metaphylactic application would then transition from group application to implementation on an individual animal basis.”
Knowing that dogs can identify humans and animals affected by a variety of diseases based on scent, Daigle’s team sought to determine if the canines’ olfactory systems can distinguish between patterns of volatile organic compounds produced by healthy tissue versus tissue infected with bovine respiratory disease.
In the pilot study two dogs were trained in a series of stages for seven months. Their task was to discriminate between nasal swabs collected upon arrival at the feedlot from cattle that developed signs of bovine respiratory disease within 20 days and swabs from cattle that didn’t develop signs of the disease within three months at the feedlot.
Nasal swabs were collected from 395 crossbred beef cattle at the West Texas A&M University-Research Feedlot between December 2020 and March 2021.
After sample collection the cattle were monitored for three months. Samples were classified as positive if the source animal was treated for the disease at least three times or died after at least one treatment for the disease within 20 days of arrival. The results were just slightly above chance for the dogs detecting nasal swabs from positive-testing cattle.
Bovine respiratory disease pathogenesis is complex. If detection is reliant on a pathogen-specific odor, the disease may be more challenging than other diseases for dogs to detect, the team concluded. The researchers determined from the pilot study that varying field conditions, seasons and sex-scent differences may have influenced the overall outcome. That limited the accuracy with which bovine respiratory disease could be diagnosed.
Because of the uncertainties, conducting further research with increased control of sample quality, more precise timing of sample collection relative to sickness, and greater sample uniformity is needed, Daigle said.
In the new round of testing two new dogs will be selected. Samples already have been taken from cattle that are homogenous in breed, sex and origin. The researchers collected both nasal and saliva samples to evaluate the impact of the sample type on detection accuracy.
“If these dogs can discriminate between samples from sick and healthy cattle in highly controlled conditions, then producers could have another tool in their cattle-management toolbox,” Daigle said. “The results also may catalyze further research that could examine what compounds are responsible for those scent differences, leading to the development of sensors for the disease.”
Results of the team’s first study were published in Applied Animal Behaviour Science and Frontiers in Veterinary Science. Visit www.sciencedirect.com – search for "canine olfaction" – and www.frontiersin.org – search for "Courtney Daigle" – for more information.