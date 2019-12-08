MINT SPRING, Va. (AP) — Leon Armentrout stood at the base of a hill and called on his dog, Pickett, to herd four sheep located on a farm in rural Virginia. With whistle in hand, he commanded Pickett to come to him and then sent the Border Collie off 400 yards to circle around the sheep.
To what appeared to be a microscopic glimpse of black fur across the field, Armentrout commanded Pickett to "come-by," or move clockwise around the herd. The next commands were "steady, walk up, hold."
"It's like a racehorse; you got to hold them back," Armentrout said.
Armentrout has been training a variety of working dogs for more than 40 years. He takes the time with each to help them learn commands and how to herd. It's a skill he's found a market for among the rolling farmlands of Virginia, with farmers traveling to his bucolic acreage to learn the craft.
"You want a dog to think for itself, but be there to help them when (needed),” Armentrout said as he watched Pickett perform the balancing act of keeping the herd together.
As Pickett brought the sheep closer to Armentrout, the pitch of his whistle switched between soft and hard. The varying sounds signaled the dog to either move slowly or jerk through. With the sheep less than 100 yards away, Armentrout called for two other dogs, Feather and Sam, to assist Pickett in forming a barrier that kept the sheep from straying.
The art of working cattle dogs was on full display.
"I couldn't do it without them," he said.
Armentrout has 15 dogs that can herd cattle, sheep and ducks. Breeds he works with include Border Collies, Australian Shepherds, Blue and Red Heelers, and Austrailian Kelpies.
When he gets a new dog he usually doesn't start the training until it's at least a year old. Armentrout said the training typically lasts anywhere from six months to a year, adding that each and every one is different.
"You don't want to burden them so much that they don't want to learn," he said. "If you enjoy learning you'll be more receptive to it."
The process of training their Australian Cattle Dog started earlier for Michael Smiley and Gina Smith, who began Mattie's schooling when she was 8 weeks old.
"We had a tame cow that we started her out with and she was terrified of it," Smith said. "It took three days for her to attempt to move it, but she has kind of taught herself."
With a following on Instagram, Mattie's a frequent visitor to the Shenandoah Valley Livestock Sales in Harrisonburg, Virginia, joining Smiley and Smith.
"Anywhere we go she goes," Smith said.
Smith said Mattie's first encounter with a cow was during the first few days they had her, letting Mattie sit next to a two-day-old calf. Mattie, now 5 years old, knows hand signals; she manages a herd of cattle with confidence.
Smiley works with more than 600 cattle on multiple farms. With Mattie's help as well as added manpower, the operation runs relatively smoothly. From the moment the front door opens in the morning to when the working boots are taken off at the end of the day, Smiley is accompanied by Mattie.
"When we hit the door she's hitting the door too," Smiley said.
Her day typically starts with Smiley checking cows that are calving. If a cow is lost Mattie is sent out into the woods to look for it.
When it's time to feed the steers Mattie jumps into the feeding alley to move the cattle to the lot. She manages to move the herd, nipping at ankles.
"She has had stitches and staples before," Smiley said. "But she helps with protection."
He said when Mattie was a year old, he was tagging newborn calves when a mother pushed him into a wire fence.
"She saved me from going to the hospital or worse," he said.
He said he can tell a difference when he's working with Mattie.
"A dog can fill in a space where a human can't," he said. "They can outsmart a human and look at things through a new perspective."
Smiley said in his years of working with a dog, he would never want to experience what it would be like without one.
"It's the way we have always done it," he said. "Our way is doing it on horseback and having a dog. It is kind of a lost art form."