SPRING GREEN, Wis. –Jeremy Lynch has found two of his passions in Enos Farms – raising and cooking good food, and working with other farmers to strengthen their local economy.
The Spring Green-area farmer concentrates on raising pigs and offering pork through a catering business and online store he owns with his wife, Erin Lynch. To round out catered meals and online-store offerings he works with other area farmers who produce everything from beef and eggs to poultry, vegetables and more.
“I enjoy the opportunity to work with other farmers to strengthen our rural communities and local economy,” Jeremy Lynch said. “Small businesses can work together, produce high-quality food and keep our small towns viable.”
Having worked in the food-service business for several years before establishing Enos Farms, he said he understands the value of sourcing food and “speaking chef” when working with restaurants – also a small part of his business. He began his career in foodservice as a teenager working at a Wendy’s in Iowa City, Iowa. He later worked for a small café before joining the catering department at the Ironman Inn in nearby Coralville, Iowa. He then took his catering skills to a larger business – a Wyndham hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
In 2002 his mother and her three brothers purchased about 135 acres near Spring Green. The acreage was part of an 800-acre farm that had been established by Enos Lloyd Jones in the 1890s. Enos, for whom Lynch’s business is named, was Jeremy Lynch’s great-great-great-grandfather on his maternal side.
Lynch decided to relocate to Spring Green, rent a few acres from his relatives and start producing food. He said he wanted to focus on fresh locally-produced food versus food from large distributors.
Consumers were talking about “local food” in the early 2000s but the concept hadn’t really taken hold just yet, he said. He was a bit ahead of the culinary curve when he began raising mixed greens and edible flowers. He also foraged the farm for plants such as garlic mustard, Blaspheme vine and dandelions. He sold product to area restaurants but later decided to start catering to increase his income and promote his “oddball” items.
It was about 2008 when he met Erin Morrill Crooks.
“I had booked a wedding and hired her to serve guests,” he said.
She also had a food-service background, working for a business in Maplewood, Minnesota, that catered corporate events and weddings. She also had worked in various restaurants while attending college.
“She was good with customers and booked a few more weddings (for me),” he said.
A year later she assumed all the bookings for Enos Farms. They were married in 2013.
“Erin has an eye for detail and a way of discovering what clients want,” he said. “She teases out expectations.”
After years of raising greens he decided to switch to raising pigs. He bought a Large Black boar and two gilts in 2010. The Large Black breed originated in Britain and is considered an “orchard pig.” Lynch chose the breed because the pigs are known for rooting less and grazing more.
But while the females had large litters, they didn’t produce sufficient milk for the piglets to nurse, he said. So he switched to Hereford pigs. The Hereford breed was developed from the bloodlines of Durocs, Chester Whites and Poland Chinas. It’s adaptable to both outdoor production and confinement systems, according to The Livestock Conservancy.
Lynch also has introduced Yorkshire genetics to his herd, which has resulted in Blue Butt pigs. Their coats are white with a bluish color on the skin. They do fairly well on pasture and have good capacity to nurse their litters, he said.
He has raised on average about 200 head of pigs for the past two years. Like many livestock producers, especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s experienced backlogs at area meat processors.
“So I’ve decided to book two years’ worth of dates,” he said.
Online store offers variety
The Lynches found that by opening an online store they could make more efficient use of their pork and reduce food waste. Pork that wasn’t used in restaurants or meals they catered could be used as a soup ingredient and sold online. They also could – more economically – buy whole sides of beef and sell cuts online. Working with other area farmers the Lynches offer a variety of farm-fresh products.
“We support each other,” said Nico Bryant, owner of Bryant Family Farms near Mineral Point, Wisconsin.
Bryant has been selling his chicken, turkey and guinea fowl, and eggs, to Enos Farm for the past few years.
Steven Shoemaker of Steadfast Acres near Lone Rock, Wisconsin, has known Jeremy Lynch for about 20 years. That included several years when he worked for Lynch growing vegetables.
“Jeremy pays attention to detail and lets the food ingredients speak for themselves,” said Shoemaker, who now farms with Elisabeth Minich. “We send them our weekly availability (of vegetables) and they can select whatever they need. They make our products work for their menus.”
Stacey Feiner of My Fine Homestead near Blue River, Wisconsin, sells asparagus and greens to Enos Farms. The Lynches pickle a great deal of the asparagus that they later incorporate into their annual Harvest Moon dinner.
“They’re always creative, inspiring and finding new ways to work other local farmers,” Feiner said. “They’ve had the foresight to protect other farmers and we all benefit.”
The Enos Farms Harvest Moon dinner in particular showcases locally produced food; it gives the public an opportunity to visit the Spring Green farm. Held each September for the past 11 years, the dinner is held outside at the farm and is generally attended by 60 to 70 people.
Attendees begin at an area where they are served appetizers and cocktails. Entertainment also is provided. Then the progressive dinner involves a leisurely walk up a hill. There they are served a combination of watermelon, ribs and pickles as a refreshment. From the hill they have an expansive view of the Wyoming Valley and Taliesin.
Then they walk down the ridge to a flat area where dinner is served at an 80-foot-long table. The dinner features a farm-fresh salad and entrée. The final course of the meal is dessert, another short walk away. There they’ll be able to gather around a bonfire and watch the harvest moon.
“(It offers space) to enjoy the outdoors, slow down and witness nature,” the Lynches say on their website. “It’s an opportunity to take a hike, meet new people, enjoy local foods, and support southwestern Wisconsin farmers and artisans.”
It’s there where Jeremy Lynch is in his element – providing food that he and fellow farmers have raised, sharing the abundance with others.
Visit enosfarms.com and bryantfamilyfarms.org and steadfast-acres.com and myfinehomestead.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.