Related to this story

Most Popular

Dogs may detect respiratory disease

Dogs may detect respiratory disease

Dogs have been used successfully to “sniff out” human diseases. The question of whether they also can detect respiratory disease is cattle is …

Cattlewoman has heart for Herefords

Cattlewoman has heart for Herefords

MONROE, Wis. – As the 2023 National Hereford Queen, Madison Katzenberger will be “talking Herefords” at a number of auctions and cattle shows …