Female farmer brings voice to table

The following is the conclusion of a two-part article featuring Leslie Svacina. The first part was published in the Jan. 21 issue of Agri-View.
When and why did you take on a leadership position with the Farm Bureau?
Svacina: I joined the St. Croix County Farm Bureau board of directors in 2015. I had initially approached our county board about sponsorship to participate in the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Leadership Institute. After they indicated they’d help support me, they asked if I would be interested in joining the board. I recognized the importance of being involved in our local community. Not long after I became vice-president; I was elected president this past year after our long-time county president retired.
How does the organization most help you? How do you think it most helps women members?
Svacina: Farm Bureau has given me a voice as a farmer. I’ve always been drawn to be involved and to serve organizations. Through my involvement in the Leadership Institute, Farm Bureau has helped me gain the confidence to speak more about what I do on the farm and for our greater agricultural community. This applies to my farm business and extends to working with our local, state and federal decisionmakers.
Because there isn’t a state-wide meat-goat organization, Farm Bureau has been a great source for networking with other farmers in general. I’ve also enjoyed meeting and becoming acquainted with other female farmers who are the main operators of their respective farms.
Historically in many agricultural organizations and communities, there have been women in agriculture groups or committees. Those women and groups set the groundwork for where we are today in agriculture as women. I am forever grateful for their work.
Today I thrive most being among my fellow members in our organization, whether that’s locally or at the state level. Being seen, heard and valued as a peer in farming and agriculture, no matter the gender, is what’s most important to me in this business.
What would you like others to know about the organization?
Svacina: Farm Bureau is a grassroots organization. Our direction comes from our members at the local level. If you don’t voice your concerns about issues impacting your farm or share your farming experiences, no one in the organization will know about it. We all farm differently, have different markets and our farms are different sizes. It’s our responsibility as individual members to bring our voices to the table.
What do you think are the biggest challenges that today’s farmers face?
Svacina: I think the biggest challenges farmers face today is profitability. While it isn’t a new concern, it’s really important with all the risk that goes into farming. It’s an asset-heavy business; we need to focus on profitability and creating sound margins. It’s easy to think about yields and production measures, but if we aren’t profitable we won’t be here in the future.
Work-life-balance also is a big challenge. Most farmers enjoy the way of life beyond just the act of farming. But we've been seeing the negative side of being a farmer 24-7-365. The “always being on” approach to farming won’t disappear. But there are things we can do to not let work stress overtake us and our relationships -- such as hobbies, working out, time off and asking for help.
Personally it’s a work in progress for me. I read for fun and practice yoga several times a week for the meditation and movement benefits. I also try my best to be done with major farm work once my family is home at night. I keep work on weekends to a minimum.
What do you see for your farm and farming in general 20 years from now?
Svacina: I plan to continue to serve our community in the upper Midwest with our goat-meat sales focused on individual customers. It would be great if my kids would be interested in being a part of the farm, but it’s difficult to say because they are so young.
With farming in general, I expect to see an increase in the trend of consumers wanting to know their farmers and making connections with farmers.
