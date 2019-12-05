BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Officials in Montana are marshaling their resources and enlisting the public's help. The mission is to prevent encroaching feral hogs from Canada with a program called "Squeal on Pigs." It encourages people to report feral-hog sightings to the Montana Department of Livestock. Officials say the program is critical to preventing an invasion.
The hogs can spread disease and cause widespread property and crop damage. The most recent U.S. Department of Agriculture estimate put swine damages at $1.5 billion annually. It's probably closer to $2.5 billion now, said Dale Nolte, who leads a USDA feral-swine-damage program.
There's been a population boom of feral hogs in Canada. Photographs taken this past year showed the swine within 5 miles of the U.S. border. But University of Saskatchewan researcher Ryan Brooks said the hogs can be difficult to spot from the air. They bury themselves in mud and also burrow into the snow to make "pigloos."
Montana law prohibits the hunting of feral swine and requires people to report a sighting of the animals within 24 hours. Officials are hoping the "Squeal on Pigs" campaign will create enthusiasm among residents for reporting.
The pigs consume 3 percent to 5 percent of their body weight each day, from expensive crops like watermelons or lettuce as well as fawns and songbirds.
Dr. Jennifer Ramsey, a wildlife veterinarian with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said she saw feral-swine fallout firsthand while attending college in California.
"At that point my (thought) was this was an overwhelming problem and we'll never catch up," she said. "If we could avoid getting to that point it would be great."