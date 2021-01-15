Find tips for feeding steers at home

Locally sourced food has grown in popularity in recent years, leading some cow-calf producers to raise steer calves through the finishing phase rather than selling them at weaning.
Experts at the Kansas State University-Beef Cattle Institute say it's important that first-time cattle feeders deliver the appropriate ration and understand the increased expenses they may incur.
“To hand-raise a steer from 700 pounds to 1,400 pounds -- factoring in the purchase price of the animal, feed costs and processing expenses -- the beef that you bring home is going to cost about $5 per pound,” said Bob Weaber, Kansas State University-Extension beef specialist. “It will never be as reasonably priced as what you can buy at the grocery store.”
However for those who want the experience of hand-raising a steer as compared to selling it to a cattle feeder, the experts offer the following advice.
“You may want to find a bulk-storage solution for feed because that will decrease your feed costs from buying it a bag at time,” said Dr. Brad White, veterinarian and Beef Cattle Institute director.
One option, he said, is a gravity wagon that allows producers to buy feed by the ton and carry it by the bucket to the steers being fed.
Another way to reduce feed expenses is to purchase feedstuffs available in the local area, said Phillip Lancaster, Beef Cattle Institute nutritionist.
“A finishing feed will need to have quite a bit of grain in it. For many that local source will be corn, but it will also need a high-energy protein source like soybean meal, cottonseed meal or distiller’s grains,” he said. “Work with your local co-op or Extension agent who can help you formulate the right ration for a growing steer.”
The main goal for steers hand-fed between 700 pounds through the finishing phase is 3 pounds per day, Weaber said.
“To make that goal, the calf needs to be fed 6 pounds of feed for 1 pound of gain so about 2.1 tons of feed during that phase,” Weaber said.
Along with the feed, he said the cattle need to eat hay to keep their rumen healthy.
“The hay keeps the calves from going into an acidotic state with the high-concentrate finishing feed,” Weaber said.
Dr. Bob Larson, veterinarian, explained how a severe case of acidosis can be toxic to cattle and offered suggestions on ways to keep that from happening.
“You need to acclimate the cattle to a changing diet over several weeks where you are increasing the high grain concentrate and decreasing the hay. Otherwise some cattle will overeat the grain and that can have very serious consequences,” he said.
The timing of the feed delivery is also important.
“Feeding them at the same time each day helps the rumen-pH balance,” Weaber said.
He recommends feeding twice per day, 12 hours apart. If a morning feeding is missed, it's better to skip that feeding rather than feeding twice in a shorter time period.
The experts offer a checklist of recommendations when feeding a steer through the finishing phase at home.
- Create complete rations including mineral supplementation.
- Work with a veterinarian to develop a good health plan.
- Have adequate housing to raise the animal through the winter.
- Consider the economics when finishing the calves at home.
- Formulate rations based on available feedstuffs.
- Determine bulk-feeding storage options that may be available.
- Monitor changes in growth and adjust the amount of feed appropriate for that animal.
