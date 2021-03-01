Goat farm comes long way from start

DEER PARK, Wis. – The Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Awards program honors young farmers for achievements in farming as well as in agricultural advocacy and civic engagement. Those were among the reasons that Ryan Sterry and Katie Wantoch co-nominated Leslie and Scott Svacina for recognition. The Svacinas were selected as finalists in the 2021 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Awards program.
“It’s humbling to be selected as finalists,” Leslie Svacina said. “We started from scratch, entered a new market and raise livestock differently – through rotational grazing. Having been selected as a finalist has given me an opportunity to think about how far we’ve come.”
The Svacinas own a meat-goat farm – Cylon Rolling Acres – near Deer Park. They have two young children – Cody, 7, and Cady, 2.
“Leslie is a great communicator,” said Wantoch, an agriculture agent in Dunn County for the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. “She helps educate people about meat goats and speaks at various conferences on the subject.”
Svacina honed her writing and speaking skills while working toward a bachelor’s degree in marketing communications in agriculture at UW-River Falls. That’s where Sterry first became acquainted with her; both were involved in student agricultural organizations. He would later be hired as an agriculture agent for UW-Extension in St. Croix County.
Sterry reconnected with her about a decade after college when he co-taught an Annie’s Project class with Wantoch in 2013. Annie’s Project was established to empower women in agriculture. An intensive six-week program, it includes classes focused on farm business such as developing business plans and managing risk.
During the Annie’s Project class Sterry said he and Svacina talked about her meat-goat farm and what she wanted to accomplish. He’s been impressed at how she delved into the study of meat goats, the market for goat meat and grass-based-livestock production, he said. Into her business plan she built communications with customers via social media and direct marketing.
“Leslie also is civic-minded,” he said.
She serves as president of the St. Croix County Farm Bureau and is a director on the board of Countryside Cooperative.
“She’s grown her business in a short amount of time,” Sterry said. “What also stands out to me is that she’s the farm’s principal operator.”
Svacina wasn’t raised on a farm; she and her husband purchased a farm that hadn’t been part of either side of their families.
Scott Svacina was raised on a dairy farm near Rice Lake, Wisconsin. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business with an agricultural-engineering minor from UW-River Falls. He works off the farm as vice-president of sales, refined fuels and lubricants for CHS Inc. He occasionally helps with farm work such as herd-health days and making hay on weekends, evenings or days off from his job.
Leslie Svacina manages about 40 head of Boer-Kiko-cross goats. Ultimately she would like to have between 60 and 70 head, she said. She direct-markets goat meat to customers and wholesale accounts in western Wisconsin and in the Twin Cities in Minnesota.
“I’m proud of taking a holistic approach to farming, and managing our land and soil,” she said. “I’m also proud of how we take a balanced approach to farming and life as a family.”
Visit cylonrollingacres.com and wi-oyf.org for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.