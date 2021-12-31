Grazing impact on soil health studied

Researchers aim to better understand how grazing-management decisions affect soil health on pasture and grazing lands. In turn they plan to learn more about how soil health can affect a producer’s land and well-being.
The “Metrics, Management, and Monitoring: An Investigation of Pasture and Rangeland Soil Health and its Drivers” project is a collaboration of researchers from 11 public- and private-sector organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Pasture and rangeland soils contain about 20 percent of the world’s soil organic-carbon stock. But they’ve deteriorated in many regions due to poor management, fragmentation or conversion to cropland. As soil health decreases the land loses its viability to grow healthy plants, maintain flood- and drought-resilience, or filter water.
Farmers and ranchers who have implemented soil-health principles have improved the overall health of their land and have experienced more profitable operations. But their observations have been largely anecdotal. The new research project will quantify the observations and examine how management decisions on grazing lands are connected to the overall health of the ecosystem.
The project is led by Noble Research Institute, Michigan State University, Colorado State University and the University of Wyoming. Collaborating with them are researchers from Oregon State University, the National Grazing Lands Coalition, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service in Maryland, Colorado and Wyoming, the Savory Institute, Snaplands LLC, The Nature Conservancy and the United Kingdom’s Quanterra Systems.
The project will provide farmers and ranchers tools that simply and accurately measure outcomes of soil health in grazing-land environments. The tools can help guide management decisions and quantify the effect of intentional management. Measuring soil health requires techniques that are often site-specific and costly for ranchers.
“Our focus is to develop strategies to increase the value of measurement, reduce the labor and cost of measurement, and increase our understanding of soil health beyond a single site to the ranch as a whole,” said Steve Rhines president and CEO of Noble Research Institute. “This information – in conjunction with working directly with land managers – will help us better understand the drivers that inform producers to adopt and implement soil health-focused management practices."
The study will focus on the soil health of grazing lands. Most soil-health initiatives explore cropland, failing to address the hundreds of millions of acres of degrading pasture and rangeland. Those acres are best suited for livestock production and are incapable of sustained production of crops for human food.
Pasture and rangelands are among the largest ecosystems on the planet, covering 70 percent of the world agricultural area. There are 655 million acres of pasture and rangeland in the United States. This is 41 percent of the land usage in the continental United States, making it the single largest use of land in the nation – more than row crops, cities and timberlands.
“Improving the ecological management of these hundreds of millions of acres, farmers and ranchers can be catalysts for sequestering carbon, better managing fresh water, reducing typical greenhouse-gas emissions and building soil health, which all benefit society at large,” said Jason Rowntree, a professor of sustainable agriculture at Michigan State University and project co-lead. “Applying core agricultural principles also helps producers be more sustainable and profitable, ensuring they can leave a legacy of healthy land and brighter futures for their children.”
The project will explore why some producers adopt soil-health-building principles, such as adaptive grazing management, while others don’t. It’s also examining social and economic sustainability, which have rarely been studied in agriculture, or in particular, livestock agriculture. Anecdotally producers report that their profitability and/or quality of life improve when they adaptively manage their assets, including soil, plants and grazing animals, according to Rowntree.
The Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research awarded Noble Research Institute a $9.5 million grant to lead the research. Noble Research Institute is providing $7.5 million to the project with additional financial contributions by Greenacres Foundation, The Jones Family Foundation and ButcherBox. Visit noble.org and foundationfar.org for more information.