HPAI avian flu returns

Bird flu is back. It’s a wild thing right now and hopefully we can keep it that way.
For the first time since 2016 the same type of avian virus that caused the big 2015 bird-flu outbreak has been detected in the United States. During the past month, HPAI – Highly Pathological Avian Influenza – has been confirmed in more than 85 wild birds in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
Surveillance is currently underway for the presence of HPAI in the Pacific Flyway and the Atlantic Flyway. Given the devastation HPAI caused in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa alone in 2015, let’s hope the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is heeding calls for monitoring of migratory birds here in our Mississippi Flyway.
Those who keep a backyard bird or birds, be sure to register with the Wisconsin Livestock Identification Consortium; call 888-808-1910. There’s no cost to do it and it’s now required by state law in order to help reduce the spread of disease. Registration not only allows faster notification and action in the event of a disease outbreak, it also qualifies bird owners for reimbursement or indemnification.
According to the Wisconsin Livestock Identification Consortium, we have 25,142 premises registered as having one or more birds. It appears information has not yet been sent to all of the registered poultry-premise owners advising them of the need to maximize biosecurity, signs to watch for and what number to call if there’s a problem in a backyard flock. Backyard-bird owners are asked to call the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection at 800-572-8981 to report sick or dead birds in a flock.
It’s time for the Wisconsin Livestock Identification Consortium and our Wisconsin ag department to put the word out regarding the state of avian flu in the United States – and what we can do to help prevent the spread, pointing people to the abundant online resources and toolkits.
Experts say the warning signs of HPAI may include
• lack of energy or appetite
• decreased activity level
• reduced egg production and/or soft-shelled or misshapen eggs
• swelling of the head, eyelids, comb and wattles
• purple discoloration of the wattles, comb and legs
• difficulty breathing, runny nose or sneezing
• twisting of the head and neck, stumbling, falling down, tremors or circling
• greenish diarrhea
• sudden death, possibly without any clinical signs or forewarning
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources states if we see sick or dead wild birds to contact the wildlife biologist for the county in which we live.
Visit www.cdc.gov/flu/avianflu and www.aphis.usda.gov for more information.
Please share this information with others in your circle. Together we can reduce the risks and help prevent the spread.
Anita Martin
Lake Mills, Wisconsin