Increase meal frequency to help sows

Kansas State University swine nutritionists are making progress on studies that look at the best strategies for feeding sows prior to giving birth -- work they say will impact survivability and productivity in all phases of swine production.
According to the nutritionists a trend toward increased litter sizes has led to challenges with lesser birth weights, increased pigs born dead and longer farrowing periods for the sow. They are trying to find ways to help overcome those challenges without negatively impacting sow performance or adding unnecessary costs for the swine producer.
The swine team presented recent findings on feeding sows just prior to farrowing during the university’s annual Swine Day. They conducted a couple of large transition-sow studies with commercial partners and have another one currently happening. There are also several other studies taking place around the world on that topic.
Collectively it does not appear that there is any specific diet formulation change that is the magic bullet to resolving the challenges faced by the sow prior to giving birth. However the team learned that how the sow is fed is important; increasing the frequency of meals has shown the greatest benefit. Instead of feeding one meal per day – which is common – feeding sows two to four meals results in better performance.
Visit www.asi.k-state.edu/research-and-extension/swine for more information.
Jason Woodworth is a swine nutritionist with Kansas State University.