Keep implant application clean

Implants help steers and heifers finish stronger. But if a producer’s application technique is flawed and doesn’t use proven sanitation procedures, the whole program will fail to accomplish any goals. Be sure the implant-administration process follows certain practices, or producers might risk losing about $100 per head for every incorrectly administered implant.
- Clean and disinfect the needle. One of the most important steps to do is sanitize the needle before the next animal is implanted, to reduce implant abscesses. As an implanting station is prepared be sure to have a tray filled with disinfectant and a sponge. It's crucial that the implanting needle be cleaned on that sponge between every implant and misdelivery, also known as a “skip.”
- Use chlorhexidine disinfectant -- never iodine or alcohol. A chlorhexidine disinfecting solution should be used for scrubbing dirty or wet ears before implanting. The solution should be mixed fresh daily and also used for cleaning implanting tools such as needles and brushes. Never use the solution more than 12 hours after mixing it. And never use iodine or alcohol. Chlorhexidine is readily available, inexpensive and has been used successfully for decades as long as it’s properly and freshly prepared. With the proper solution and constant attention given to cleaning the implanting needle, the next priority is committing to simple ear-cleaning techniques on each individual animal being implanted.
- Always clean dirty or wet ears. Don’t implant directly into a dirty or wet ear without cleaning it first. The goal is to minimize the chances of developing an abscess from contamination on the surface of the ear being carried with the needle. However if the ear is clean and dry, it can receive an implant without needing to clean it. To clean the ear, use a brush and the chlorhexidine cleaning solution contained in a small bowl or pan to scrub the ear clean before implanting. Remember if cleaning a lot of ears while implanting, keep the brush clean and covered by the chlorhexidine solution while not in use, and refresh the solution often throughout the process. Be sure to follow guidelines for implant placement in the middle-third of the ear along the valley. Implanting will be easier if the applicator can be controlled comfortably.
- Keep hands clean, and implants clean and dry. Wearing gloves is simple and an easy way to ensure clean hands during processing. Just be sure to wear latex or nitrile gloves, never cotton or leather because they become contaminated easily and are not cleanable. Use water or the chlorhexidine solution to clean gloved hands.
Remember to always keep implant cartridges in their packaging or a clean dry container to protect them from moisture and contamination. Visit www.zoetisus.com for more information.
Todd Koontz is the senior marketing manager for Zoetis.