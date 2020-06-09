Much has been written recently about the need for a new human vaccine for the coronavirus. Vaccines for several costly diseases of cattle have been in use for some time. Cattle owners need to remind themselves that the vaccines they buy will be at their utmost effectiveness when first purchased. A vaccine can cost more than $3 per dose, and if not stored properly that vaccine can be rendered ineffective. Producers cannot afford to overlook the importance of how they store vaccines and how they are handled prior to injection.
Biological products should be stored in refrigeration at 35 degrees to 45 degrees Fahrenheit unless the nature of the product makes storing at a different temperature advisable. If vaccines are not stored within that temperature range, efficacy to the calf can and will be reduced. Killed vaccines are especially susceptible to freezing temperatures. Freezing a killed vaccine will alter the adjuvant or delivery system of a killed vaccine. That, in turn, negatively affects the immune response to the antigen in the vaccine.
Modified live viruses are more stable but can be in-activated if they are repeatedly cycled at greater or less than the required temperature range. Also once activated by mixing, modified live viruses’ effective life will be reduced to one to two hours and need to be maintained at the 35 degrees to 45 degrees Fahrenheit. That can be accomplished by only mixing the doses that a producer will use at that time, and use a cooler to maintain temperature while working cattle.
Researchers from the University of Arkansas and Idaho analyzed the consistency of temperatures for different types, ages and locations of refrigerators during a 48-hour period. They found that only 26.7 percent and 34.0 percent of refrigerators were within the acceptable temperature limit 95 percent of the time, respectfully. Refrigerator location can also affect temperature. Refrigerators located in barns, at 35.6 degrees, were colder than in mud rooms, at 41.72 degrees, and kitchens, at 40.82 degrees. Temperature within a 24-hour period can also be greatly variable for individual refrigerators. Troxel and Barham in 2009 demonstrated some refrigerators may take as long as eight hours to cool to the 45 degrees, while others will remain too cold varying from 24.8 degrees to 35.6 degrees.
Producers need to be aware of those variations in temperature, so they are able to adjust refrigerator temperature as needed. Thermostats can also be variable from unit to unit, so keeping a thermometer inside works well to monitor and to make adjustments as needed. A simple digital thermometer can be purchased at one of the box stores for about $10. They can be placed on a shelf inside the refrigerator and easily read each time the door is opened. For more precise monitoring of the temperature, indoor-outdoor thermometers work well to achieve that goal. The outdoor unit can be placed in the refrigerator while the LCD display can be hung with a magnet on the door. That allows temperature to be monitored without opening the door, and many models will record the high and the low temperature in a 24-hour period, so producers can adjust accordingly.
