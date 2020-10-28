As the first of September moves closer and the fall calving season begins, understanding what to expect during a normal delivery can help to determine when a cow needs assistance due to a problem that occurs during calving.
Animal scientists and veterinarians agree that there are three important stages of any cow’s delivery of the baby calf.
The first stage of parturition is dilation of the cervix. The normal cervix is tightly closed right until the cervical plug is completely dissolved. In stage one cervical dilation begins four to 24 hours before the completion of parturition. During that time the “progesterone block” is no longer present, and the uterine muscles are becoming more sensitive to all factors that increase the rate and strength of contractions. At the beginning the contractile forces primarily influence the relaxation of the cervix, but uterine muscular activity is still rather quiet. Cattle managers with a keen eye may notice the relaxation of the pelvic ligaments creating a “sunken” appearance near the tailhead. Stage one signs are often quite subtle, but there may be some behavioral differences such as isolation or discomfort. At the end of stage one there may be some noticeable behavioral changes such as elevation of the tail, switching of the tail and increased mucous discharge.
The second stage of parturition is defined as the delivery of the newborn. It begins with the entrance of the membranes and fetus into the pelvic canal, and it ends with the completed birth of the calf. So the second stage is the one in which producers are most interested. It’s where all the action is. Clinically, and from a practical aspect, the beginning of stage two is defined as the appearance of membranes or water bag at the vulva. The traditional texts, fact sheets, magazines and other publications may state that stage two in cattle lasts from two to four hours. However data from Oklahoma State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture experiment station at Miles City, Montana would indicate that stage two is much shorter, about one hour for heifers and 30 minutes for adult cows. In those studies assistance was given if stage two progressed more than two hours after the appearance of water bag at the vulva. Heifers calving unassisted did so in an average time of about 55 minutes after the initiation of stage two, and adult cows did so within about 22 minutes of the initiation of stage two. Those that took longer needed assistance. Those and other data would indicate that normal stage two of parturition should be redefined as about one hour for heifers and 30 minutes for cows. In heifers, not only is the pelvic opening smaller, but also the soft tissue has never been expanded. Older cows have had deliveries in previous years, and birth should go quite rapidly unless there is some abnormality such as a large calf, a backward calf or twins.
The third stage of parturition is the shedding of the placenta or fetal membranes. In cattle that normally occurs in less than eight to 12 hours. The membranes are considered retained if after 12 hours they have not been shed. Years ago it was considered necessary to remove the membranes by manually “unbuttoning” the attachments. However research has shown that improper manual removal can be detrimental to uterine health and future conception rates. Administration of antibiotics usually will guard against infection, and the placenta will slough out in four to seven days. Contact a veterinarian for the proper management of a retained placenta.