Each winter is time to change the feeding schedule for part or all of the spring-calving cow herd. It’s generally accepted that adequate supervision at calving has a significant impact on reducing calf mortality. Saving every calf is always important to the bottom line, but it takes on additional urgency when profit margins are small. On most ranching operations supervision of the first-calf heifers will be best accomplished in daylight hours. The poorest observation takes place in the middle of the night.
The easiest and most practical method of inhibiting night calving at present is by feeding cows at night. The physiological mechanism is unknown but some hormonal effect may be involved. Rumen-motility studies indicate the frequency of rumen contractions declines a few hours before parturition. Intraruminal pressure begins to decline in the last two weeks of gestation, with a more rapid decline during calving. It has been suggested night feeding causes intraruminal pressures to increase at night and decline in the daytime.
The concept is called the Konefal method. It’s named after Canadian rancher Gus Konefal who reported his observations in the 1970s.
Kansas State University scientists recorded data on five consecutive years in a herd of spring-calving crossbred cows at the Kansas State University-Agricultural Research Center in Hays, Kansas. They recorded the time of calving to within the nearest half hour. Births not estimated within an hour of occurrence were excluded. Cows were fed forage sorghum hay daily between 4 and 6 p.m.
For statistical purposes the day was divided into four-hour periods.
- Between 6 and 10 a.m., 34.23 percent of the calves were born.
- Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., 21.23 percent of the calves were born.
- Between 2 and 6 p.m., 29.83 percent of the calves were born.
- Between 6 and 10 p.m., 8.41 percent of the calves were born.
- Between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., 4.4 percent of the calves were born.
- Between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., 1.91 percent of the calves were born.
It's interesting to note 85.28 percent of the calves were born between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. That's similar to Iowa data when cows were fed at dusk. Feeding forage in early-evening hours undoubtedly influenced the percentage of cows calving in daylight hours.
At Oklahoma State University cows had round-the-clock access to big-round bales but the supplement was fed at dusk. About 70 percent of the calves came during daylight hours. Some producers choose to put big bales of hay inside a fenced pasture or lot. The gate to the hay area is opened in the evening to allow cows access to the hay bale. Cows are herded out of the haying area to another pasture the following morning to graze throughout the day.
Although the Konefal method does not let us completely skip nighttime heifer checks, the strategy should help save more calves needing help at delivery and shortly thereafter.
Visit beefextension.okstate.edu for more information.