Light technology kills eggshell pathogens

Pulsed ultraviolet light can be an alternative to some of the antimicrobial technologies now used in the poultry industry to kill pathogens, according to researchers at Pennsylvania State University. By reducing the microbial load on eggshells, foodborne illness associated with eggs and poultry meat can be reduced while chick health is maintained.
Paul Patterson, a professor of poultry science at Penn State, said the technology has merit for commercial application. The research team applied components of standard egg processing to a conveyor and sanitized eggs in a commercial setting, he said.
The egg industry currently uses sanitizers and detergents to decontaminate eggs and remove physical debris. Low-intensity ultraviolet light has been used as an additional antimicrobial step.
Pulsed ultraviolet light is more effective, said Joshua Cassar, the project lead and a doctoral candidate in animal science at Penn State. A greater intensity of ultraviolet light hits the surface of the eggshell. That results in greater microbial reduction in a shorter period of time than conventional ultraviolet light treatment, he said.
In the study eggshells were inoculated with nonpathogenic bacterial strains used for research. They were treated with pulsed ultraviolet light derived from a xenon flashlamp. Eggs were exposed on a modified egg-carrying conveyor that provided complete rotation of eggs under the flashlamp.
The conveyor devised for the experiment was instrumental in achieving acceptable decontamination. Xenon flashlamps could be scaled and customized for any commercial installation, Cassar said.
“As the egg rotates on its long axis along the way, the entire surface of the eggshell is exposed to the pulsed ultraviolet light energy,” he said. “The 27 seconds of exposure in our experiment resulted in an acceptable germicidal response. At three pulses per second, each egg is exposed to nearly 90 pulses. Each pulse has a duration of 360 microseconds.”
The researchers found that pulsed ultraviolet light treatment inactivated two different microbial strains with greater energy. That resulted in a greater germicidal response, they said.
The study also evaluated the effects of pulsed ultraviolet light treatment of hatching-eggs on both embryo and chick growth. Using the same system four batches of 125 fertile eggs were treated with the same and greater intensities of pulsed ultraviolet light. After processing eggs were placed in a commercial incubator under normal incubation conditions.
There was no significant effect of the pulsed ultraviolet light treatment on percent fertility, hatchability or hatch. And there were no significant effects on chick livability and average bird weight at hatch or at 42 days of age, according to the researchers.
“Our research supports the application of pulsed ultraviolet light as an effective antimicrobial intervention for both table and hatching eggs,” Cassar said. “If the egg industry embraces pulsed ultraviolet light technology and applies it in its processing operations, food safety would be improved because of the reduced pathogen presence on the surface of the eggs. That matters because 9 percent of all foodborne illness in the U.S. is associated with eggs.”
The study was recently published in “Poultry Science.” Visit sciencedirect.com and search for “efficacy of pulsed ultraviolet light” for more information.
Jeff Mulhollem is a science writer for the Pennsylvania State University.