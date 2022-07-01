Livestock Roundup

Board elects officers
The National Pork Board recently elected new officers.
• Heather Hill was elected to serve as president.
• Bob Ruth was elected to serve as vice-president.
• Al Wulfekuhle was elected to serve as treasurer.
• Gene Noem was elected to serve as past-president in an ex-officio status.
The National Pork Board’s 15 producer directors represent the 60,000 U.S. pig farmers who pay into the Pork Checkoff – a program funding research, promotion and education efforts for the benefit of the whole industry. The board allocates checkoff funds to address producer priorities, outlined in the producer-led annual planning process, to build trust, and add value for U.S. pork and pork products. Visit porkcheckoff.org for more information.
Commercial waterfowl guide available
USPOULTRY recently published a North America Commercial Waterfowl Animal Welfare Guidelines for Ducks and Geese manual. The manual was created by a committee of USPOULTRY Duck Council members that produce or process high-quality duck and goose products. The guidelines establish recommended practices for food safety, animal welfare, environmental stewardship and biosecurity. The guidelines cover many areas including hatchery, breeder, market bird and transportation. The guidelines are intended to be applied across a variety of production systems and scenarios within the industry membership and should not be considered a complete animal well-being management tool or reference. Visit www.uspoultry.org for more information.