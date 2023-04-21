Poultry owners, beware avian influenza
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is reminding poultry owners of the ongoing threat of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The spring migratory period for wild birds brings an increased risk of infection to all flocks, so the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recommends that poultry owners continue using the strongest biosecurity measures to protect their birds.
People are also reading…
In Wisconsin this past year, 29 domestic flocks in 18 counties were confirmed with highly pathogenic avian influenza. Nationwide more than 58.5 million birds have died related to highly pathogenic avian influenza making it the largest animal disease outbreak in U.S. history, surpassing the 2014-2015 bird flu outbreak.
The best way to protect flocks from infection is through strong biosecurity practices that do not allow for virus introduction. All poultry owners, regardless of the size of the operation, must ensure that strict biosecurity practices are in place to prevent highly pathogenic avian influenza from infecting flocks. As the spring migration of wild birds begins, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection encourages all poultry producers to review and update their biosecurity plans. Those who do not have a biosecurity plan should work with their flock veterinarian to develop one that clearly addresses the risks for disease introduction specific to their operations. Biosecurity guides and other resources are available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Defend the Flock Program.
State law requires Wisconsin poultry and other livestock owners to register where their animals are kept. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection uses that information to rapidly respond to animal disease outbreaks to protect animal health, the food supply, public safety and Wisconsin’s agriculture economy. Visit wiid.org or call 888-808-1910 to register. Call 800-572-8981 to report any abnormal increase in mortality or clinical signs of disease, including respiratory distress, drop in food or water intake, decreased egg production and lethargy.