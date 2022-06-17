Livestock Roundup

Deer tests positive for disease
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently confirmed that a white-tailed deer at a Walworth County hobby farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. Samples were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.
Chronic wasting disease is a fatal neurological disease of deer, elk and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal's brain, and testing for chronic wasting disease is typically only performed after the animal’s death. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement and permit requirements.
The farm and its herd are under quarantine while an epidemiological investigation is conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinarians and staff. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.
Rabbit vaccine offered
In response to the spread of the fatal rabbit hemorrhagic disease, RHDV2, the University of Wisconsin-Veterinary Care Special Species Health Service at the University of Wisconsin-School of Veterinary Medicine has begun offering an emergency-authorized vaccine against the disease for rabbits. UW-Veterinary Care offers the RHDV2 vaccine on Fridays every three weeks. Any rabbit patients in Wisconsin are welcome; owners do not need to be previously established clients with UW-Veterinary Care to make an appointment.
RHDV2 is a highly contagious foreign animal disease that likely originated in Europe. It affects both domestic and wild rabbits but is not spreadable to other species or humans. Once rabbits have contracted the virus, they typically bleed to death. With the currently circulating strains of the virus, veterinarians and public health officials expect the mortality rate to be extremely high -- killing between 70 to 100 percent of infected rabbits. The virus spreads easily through contact with body secretions such as saliva, urine and blood. It can live as long as a month on surfaces like clothing or blades of grass, increasing its transmissibility.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection collaborated to authorize a two-dose series of shots produced by Medgene Labs, a South Dakota company. The vaccine is similar to one successfully developed in Europe. Studies show the U.S.-produced vaccine is highly effective. It consists of an initial dose, a booster three to four weeks later and a yearly booster. Call 608-263-7600 for more information.