Livestock Roundup

Institute partners with agency
The National Institute for Animal Agriculture recently hosted a group of 10 farmers, ranchers and veterinarians on a tour and engagement visit with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Each year the Cattlemen’s Beef Board designates Beef Checkoff funding to programming that includes research, foreign marketing, industry information, consumer information and safety. The National Institute for Animal Agriculture’s project was approved in 2021 with a plan to connect farmers and ranchers and industry professionals to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health professionals to learn and engage on the importance of responsible antibiotic use in animal agriculture.
The National Institute for Animal Agriculture believes the future of animal antibiotic use will be shaped by consistent effective communication and collaboration between the animal agriculture sector and its allies to combat antimicrobial resistance through a One Health approach.
Visit animalagriculture.org for more information.
Top breeders announced
The 10 producers who registered the most Angus beef cattle in the state of Wisconsin recorded a total of 2,057 Angus with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30, according to Mark McCully, American Angus Association chief executive officer.
Those top-10 producers are listed.
• Rooney Angus Ranch LLC of Chippewa Falls
• Woodhill Farms Inc. of Viroqua
People are also reading…
• ECO Angus of Gillett
• Riley Bros Farms of Darlington
• Nick and Roxanne Hull of Stoughton
• Signature Farms LLC of Coloma
• Marda Angus Farm of Lodi
• Meadow Lawn Angus of Eastman
• Biddick Inc. of Livingston
• Kuhle Farms of Hazel Green
Angus breeders across the nation in 2022 registered 304,822 head of Angus cattle. Visit www.ANGUS.org for more information.
Pork industry needs participants
The University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension invites producers to participate in a Needs Assessment Survey for the Pork Industry in Wisconsin. Results of the survey will help determine the educational needs of Wisconsin swine producers. The swine Extension team can then shape programs to deliver valuable information to pork producers, ensuring swine producers can be successful in addressing the most critical challenges. All swine farmers are encouraged to participate in the survey regardless of the size or type of farm. The survey can be accessed by visiting uwmadison.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_aaAQ4FHaZBYsMke or the livestock.extension.wisc.edu website.