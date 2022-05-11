Livestock Roundup

USDA to provide payments
The U.S Department of Agriculture recently announced that ranchers who have approved applications through the 2021 Livestock Forage Disaster Program for forage losses due to severe drought or wildfire in 2021 will soon begin receiving emergency relief payments for increases in supplemental feed costs in 2021 through the USDA Farm Service Agency’s new Emergency Livestock Relief Program.
On Sept. 30, 2021, President Biden signed into law the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act. The Act includes $10 billion in assistance to agricultural producers impacted by wildfires, droughts, hurricanes, winter storms and other eligible disasters experienced during calendar years 2020 and 2021. Additionally the Act specifically targets $750 million to provide assistance to livestock producers for losses incurred due to drought or wildfires in calendar year 2021. The Emergency Livestock Relief Program is part of the Farm Service Agency’s implementation of the Act. Visit usda.gov for more information.
University offers price-risk-management series
Jennifer Ifft, associate professor of agricultural economics at Kansas State University, has recently released a nine-part series and historic performance decision aid about price risk-management considerations and strategies for cow-calf producers. The series is intended for cow-calf producers with limited experience hedging and producers who are interested in learning more about Livestock Risk Protection, including stockers, feedlot operators and cow-calf producers with hedging experience. Visit www.agmanager.info/crop-insurance/livestock-insurance-papers-and-information/price-risk-management-cow-calf-producers for more information.