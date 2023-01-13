Livestock Roundup

BRIEFS
Association joins with task force
The American Simmental Association recently joined forces with numerous industry partners to fund a Genetic Merit Pricing Task Force, focused on identifying and implementing methods and practices to increase the recognition and use of objectively determined genetic merit in the pricing of U.S. feeder cattle.
The Genetic Merit Pricing Task Force has the capacity to strengthen the position of serious producers who intentionally build profit-oriented genetics for the cow-calf operator, cattle feeders and packers alike. At the same time the approach offers greater awareness of the current beef population and gives all parties the opportunity to make future-minded decisions with forethought, facts and tangible understanding of actual profit potential.
The American Simmental Association Board of Trustees passed a resolution to become a full funding partner in the Genetic Merit Pricing Task Force, contributing $40,000. The American Simmental-Simbrah Foundation will contribute half of those funds. Visit www.simmental.org for more information.
Beef checkoff budget released
The Cattlemen’s Beef Board will invest about $38.5 million into programs of beef promotion, research, consumer information, industry information, foreign marketing and producer communications during fiscal 2023, subject to U.S. Department of Agriculture approval.
The Beef Promotion Operating Committee recently approved proposals from nine national beef organizations for funding through the fiscal year 2023 Cattlemen’s Beef Board budget.
• American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture – $900,000
• Cattlemen’s Beef Board – $1,850,000
• Foundation for Meat and Poultry Research and Education – $450,000
• Meat Import Council of America / Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative – $550,000
• National Cattlemen’s Beef Association – $25,720,000
• National Institute for Animal Agriculture – $70,000
• North American Meat Institute – $360,000
• United States Cattlemen’s Association – $450,000
• United States Meat Export Federation – $8,200,000
Visit DrivingDemandForBeef.com for more information.