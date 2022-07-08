Livestock Roundup

Movement restrictions lifted
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently released three zones in Barron County where poultry movement restrictions were put in place to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza. All restricted zones in Wisconsin have now been released.
The statewide special order prohibiting the movement of all domestic birds to events where they commingle with other birds and then disperse remains in effect. That order is separate from the restricted zones and remains in effect until 30 days following the last detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza in domestic flocks.
Flocks in 14 counties have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection urges poultry owners to remain vigilant and continue practicing strong biosecurity measures to protect birds from the virus. Flock owners are also reminded to register where their animals are kept, which is required by state law. Registration helps the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s response efforts during animal disease outbreaks. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "apai" for more information.
Wisconsinite appointed to board
Arin Crooks of Lancaster, Wisconsin, was recently appointed to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board. The Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board is responsible for guiding the national Beef Checkoff Program.
Crooks acts as the herd manager for the University of Wisconsin-Lancaster Agricultural Research Station. He and his wife Lynn also operate a small farm where they are involved with youth show opportunities for their three children. Crooks is a longtime member of the Grant County Cattlemen and the Wisconsin Cattlemen's Associations. He has experience serving on the Wisconsin Beef Council and has served as president of all three organizations.
The Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board consists of 101 members, including domestic beef, dairy and veal producers, as well as importers of beef and beef products. Forty-two states have individual members serving on the board. The remaining states are divided into three regions. Each beef board member is appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture from nominations submitted by certified nominating organizations that represent beef and dairy producers in each state or region. Importer appointments are drawn from nominations by importer associations. Visit DrivingDemandforBeef.com for more information.
Efforts started to prevent disease
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service recently announced new efforts to help prevent the introduction and spread of African swine fever in the United States. Through an outreach and awareness campaign called “Protect Our Pigs,” the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will support commercial pork producers, veterinarians and pig owners with information and resources to help safeguard America’s swine population and the pork industry.
The new Protect Our Pigs website -- aphis.usda.gov/ProtectOurPigs -- will house materials such as downloadable fact sheets and posters, instructional videos, shareable social media graphics, and a new interactive biosecurity guide, and offer the latest disease updates. If African swine fever is detected in the United States, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will be ready to respond immediately with actionable information and resources for pig owners and the public.
African swine fever is a deadly highly contagious viral disease that affects both domestic and wild pigs. It does not impact human health but quickly spreads between swine populations. People can also unknowingly spread the disease on their clothing, farming equipment or by transporting uncooked pork products. African swine fever has never been detected in the United States but has recently been confirmed in countries as close as the Dominican Republic and Haiti. There is no treatment or effective vaccine for the disease.
The United States is one of the world's largest pork producers and the second largest exporter of pork globally. If the disease arrives, it is estimated it could cost the United States $50 billion dollars for the time span of 10 years. Visit www.aphis.usda.gov/ProtectOurPigs for more information.