BRIEFS
Grant awarded to sheep organization
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service recently provided more than $180,000 in Farm Bill funding to support the American Sheep Industry Association to expand awareness with sheep and wool producers, as well as those that work with and support them – associations, extension, veterinarians, transporters and regulatory officials – about foot-and-mouth disease preparedness and the resources in the Secure Sheep and Wool Supply Plan.
Producers who have a deeper understanding on how to prepare for and respond to a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak will be better positioned to protect their flock and maintain business continuity. That makes for a more resilient American sheep industry, which benefits producers, states and consumers. The project is expected to take two years to complete.
The grant will build capacity for broad outreach and education through multiple virtual train-the-trainer programs for sheep association leadership, extension specialists and veterinarians. The training program will include support for advanced trainers to deliver outreach direct to sheep producers in their states or regions. On-farm demonstrations throughout the United States with expert support has been successful in other livestock industries for teaching enhanced biosecurity and contingency planning principles. Visit securesheepwool.org for more information.
Officers, members elected
The National Pork Producers Council recently installed new officers and elected members to its board of directors.
• Scott Hays of Monroe City, Missouri, was elevated to president for 2023 to 2024. Hays is a fifth-generation pork producer and has been involved in many aspects of production. While owning sows and production facilities remains the farm’s core business, he enjoys involvement in the sixth generation's swine management, swine building maintenance and livestock hauling businesses.
• Terry Wolters, producer from Pipestone, Minnesota, becomes immediate past-president.
• Lori Stevermer became president-elect. Stevermer is co-owner of Trail’s End Farm in Easton, Minnesota, where she served on the executive board of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association.
• Duane Stateler, a fourth-generation pork producer and owner/operator of Stateler Family Farms, was elected as vice-president. Stateler is a member of the Ohio Pork Council Board and is active in numerous Ohio Pork Council Committees.
• Francis Forst of Missouri and Todd Marotz of Minnesota were elected as new members of the board.
• Bob Ivey of North Carolina and Jeremy Pittman of Virginia were each reelected to another three-year term.
• Jason Brester with Tyson Foods was elected to a two-year term as the allied industry representative.
They join current directors.
• Craig Andersen of South Dakota
People are also reading…
• Rob Brenneman of Iowa
• Steve Malakowsky of Minnesota
• Pat Hord of Ohio
• Dwight Mogler of Iowa
• Jeb Stevens of Indiana
• Russ Vering of Nebraska
For the National Pork Producers Council’s nominating committee, Adam Dohrman of Missouri and Adam Krause of South Dakota were elected to the panel. Both will serve two-year terms. Visit www.nppc.org for more information.
Individual added to hall of fame
Innovation, family and a customer-focused mindset were foundational for the latest National Pork Industry Hall of Fame inductee, William “Billy” Herring. With his successful career spanning more than 50 years in the pork industry, Herring was recently inducted into the National Pork Industry Hall of Fame.
Herring founded Hog Slat, which serves pig and poultry farmer’s equipment and is the largest contractor and manufacturer of hog equipment in the United States. Hog Slat started as a solution to a supply-chain problem when Herring was building a new nursery for the family’s 300-sow farrow-to-finish operation in North Carolina. In response Herring created his own slats, and his quality workmanship and attention to detail was the start of a multifaceted international enterprise.
Herring's family is at the core of the success, which, by his definition, includes his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the 2,000-plus Hog Slat employees. Herring and sons Tommy, David, and Mark work together managing the business, which remains family-owned, and includes a 30,000-sow farm and construction jobs around the globe.
Herring has recently retired, but the company upholds the direct-to-farmer model he established, allowing not only for affordable and quality products but also for service, research and development. Visit www.nppc.org for more information.
Poultry owners, beware avian influenza
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is reminding poultry owners of the ongoing threat of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The spring migratory period for wild birds brings an increased risk of infection to all flocks, so the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recommends that poultry owners continue using the strongest biosecurity measures to protect their birds.
In Wisconsin this past year, 29 domestic flocks in 18 counties were confirmed with highly pathogenic avian influenza. Nationwide more than 58.5 million birds have died related to highly pathogenic avian influenza making it the largest animal disease outbreak in U.S. history, surpassing the 2014-2015 bird flu outbreak.
The best way to protect flocks from infection is through strong biosecurity practices that do not allow for virus introduction. All poultry owners, regardless of the size of the operation, must ensure that strict biosecurity practices are in place to prevent highly pathogenic avian influenza from infecting flocks. As the spring migration of wild birds begins, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection encourages all poultry producers to review and update their biosecurity plans. Those who do not have a biosecurity plan should work with their flock veterinarian to develop one that clearly addresses the risks for disease introduction specific to their operations. Biosecurity guides and other resources are available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Defend the Flock Program.
State law requires Wisconsin poultry and other livestock owners to register where their animals are kept. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection uses that information to rapidly respond to animal disease outbreaks to protect animal health, the food supply, public safety and Wisconsin’s agriculture economy. Visit wiid.org or call 888-808-1910 to register. Call 800-572-8981 to report any abnormal increase in mortality or clinical signs of disease, including respiratory distress, drop in food or water intake, decreased egg production and lethargy.