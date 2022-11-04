Livestock Roundup

Pork Board, partners receive funding
The National Pork Board is leading one and collaborating on two grants receiving a total of $155 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding. The three grants are part of the $2.8 billion awarded to 70 selected projects in the first round of funding for the program.
The first grant is $20 million for “Advancing U.S. Pork Sustainability and Market Value.” The grant will incentivize soil health and manure management practice adoption and support on-farm sustainability reports for pork operations. The National Pork Board and its partners seek to increase the sustainability of U.S. pork products by advancing climate-smart agriculture practices in Iowa, Minnesota and Missouri, specifically measured and documented through the on-farm sustainability reports.
The second grant is $95 million for “Farmers for Soil Health.” The grant will support a program to advance the adoption of cover crops and conservation tillage in 20 states. Farmers for Soil Health will launch a program across 20 states in the Midwest, which represent 85 percent of the nation’s corn and soybeans, to advance the adoption of cover crops and conservation tillage. The program contributes to Farmers for Soil Health’s goal to double the number of corn and soybean acres using cover crops to 30 million acres by 2030.
The third grant is $40 million for “Connected Ag Climate-Smart Commodities Pilot Project.” The grant will support testing and evaluating climate-smart data in all segments of agriculture in ways that add increased value and support to producers. Led by Farm Journal’s Trust in Food, the project will expand climate-smart markets for many agricultural commodities and provide direct payments, technical assistance and data management strategies to producers of row crops, beef, dairy, pork and other commodities to adopt climate-smart practices. Visit porkcheckoff.org for more information.
People are also reading…
Hall of Fame honorees inducted
Two individuals with outstanding lifetime contributions to the Wisconsin meat industry were recently inducted into the Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame. The inductees are Ron Russell, a dedicated University of Wisconsin-Madison meat science instructor, and Christopher Salm, an entrepreneur who helped found numerous businesses.
Ron Russell grew up on a small cattle farm near Sturgeon, Missouri. Raised by two teachers, he developed an appreciation and passion for teaching at an early age. After receiving his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Missouri, Russell accepted a lecturer position working in what was then known as the Meat Science and Muscle Biology Laboratory in the UW-Department of Animal Sciences. He recently retired as a senior lecturer after 36 years of teaching and outreach service to the university. He had a tremendous impact on hundreds of students, teaching courses such as Animal Growth, Composition and Evaluation; Introduction to Meat Science and Technology; and Meat-Animal Evaluation, Products and Marketing. He was able to utilize his relationships with livestock producers and meat processors to enhance his teaching efforts by providing hands-on experiences for students. He coached the university’s collegiate meat animal evaluation teams, coordinated the annual national collegiate meat animal evaluation contest, served as a county and state fair carcass judge, and supported a variety of other animal agriculture events and activities in Wisconsin. Russell has been a passionate and highly visible ambassador for the UW–Madison meat program around the state, and he also represented the university internationally with teaching and consulting assignments in Costa Rica, Russia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Christopher Salm grew up on his family’s dairy farm along the Fox River near West De Pere, Wisconsin. He earned his bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison in meat and animal science, and completed his master's and doctoral degrees at Purdue University in muscle biology and bioengineering. His industry experience includes years at Oscar Mayer, Johnsonville Sausage and ConAgra -- Armour-Swift-Eckrich -- with roles as principal scientist, plant manager, product developer, technical trouble shooter, brand manager and lastly, as vice president of research and development. Salm stepped away in 2003 to found Salm Partners with three of his brothers. Salm Partners pioneered a novel co-extrusion technology and a cook-in-package process that yields preferred products that have exceptional shelf-life, free of microbiological contamination. The company has expanded multiple times and currently produces more than 15 percent of all the pre-cooked sausage sold in the United States. In 2015 Salm co-founded Ab E Discovery, a new venture designed to aid university scientists in the commercialization of their discoveries and inventions that are focused on animal agriculture and human health. To date, Ab E Discovery has spawned three more businesses -- Ab E Manufacturing, Ovation Foods and CoVigilance. Salm has applied his knowledge and experience to serve UW-Madison on many occasions, primarily in vision development and fundraising. As a principled businessman and bold entrepreneur, he has faithfully served the meat industry and his efforts have greatly benefited the economy and the citizens of Wisconsin.