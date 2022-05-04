Livestock Roundup

Enter cook-off contest
Entries are still open for the American Angus Auxiliary-sponsored 39th All American Certified Angus Beef Cook-Off Contest. Entry deadline is May 15. The contest will be held July 5 at the 2022 National Junior Angus Show in Kansas City, Missouri.
All contestants must be members of the National Junior Angus Association, and each team must consist of two to six members of a state junior Angus association. The cuts selected for this year’s contest are flank steak for the steak division, ball tip for the roast division and ground beef is the other category.
The contest will be divided into three age categories – eight to 13, 14 to 17 and 18 to 21. All ages will be determined as of January 1. Mixed teams may be entered but will be classified by the oldest member of the team. The contest will be judged by a panel of three judges. Winners in categories of showmanship and recipe, as well as overall excellence will be awarded special prizes. Contact 670-874-4273 or amlampe.al@gmail.com for more information.
Nominate producers to lamb board
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service is seeking nominees for the American Lamb Board to succeed four members with terms that expire in February 2023. Deadline is May 15. Nominations are needed to succeed members that include one producer with 100 or less lambs, one producer with more than 500 lambs, one feeder at-large and one first handler.
Any American producer, feeder or first handler who owns or purchases lambs may be considered for nomination. To satisfy the requirements of the Lamb Promotion and Research Order, the producers with 100 or less lambs or the producers with more than 500 lambs can be from either of the American Lamb Board’s two regions – the area east of the Mississippi River or the area west of the Mississippi River. The at-large feeder nominees must be from Region 1 – the area east of the Mississippi River.
Producers, feeders or first handlers must be nominated by certified nominating organizations and submit a completed application. The American Sheep Industry Association is one such nominating organization. Visit www.sheepusa.org/resources-albnominations for more information.
Sheep association seeks nominations
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service is requesting nominations to the National Sheep Industry Improvement Center’s Board of Directors. The American Sheep Industry Association is certified to nominate individuals to serve on the board and is seeking nominations by May 15.
The USDA requires a minimum of two nominees for each impending vacancy. Those vacancies are created by members whose terms will expire at the end of the board’s winter meeting in early 2023. This year, two vacant positions will occur for the 2023 board. There is one vacancy for a sheep producer and one vacancy for a person with expertise in finance and management. Visit SheepUSA.org/resources-nsiicnominations for more information.
New cases of influenza identified
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has recently identified new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Columbia, Polk and Sheboygan counties. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are working with animal-health officials in response efforts.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza has now been found in seven domestic flocks across Wisconsin since March, when the virus was first confirmed in the state. Depopulation efforts are underway at each of the three recently identified locations. Visit datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/HPAIWisconsin.aspx for more information.
Take part in innovation challenge
The National Pork Board is accepting submissions for the inaugural Pork Industry Innovation Challenge. The focus of the challenge is pig-mortality disposal. Producers and innovators are challenged to think of new methods of carcass disposal beyond the existing methods of burial, incineration, composting and landfills. Those methods could be used on farms if there were to be a foreign animal disease outbreak, such as African swine fever. Submit an overview of how the idea works in about 500 words or less by July 31 for a chance to win as much as $46,000. The challenge is open to all U.S. companies, students and residents, including producers. Multiple awards will be granted if more than one project is successful. Visit porkcheckoff.org/pork-industry-innovation-challenge for more information.
Company creates producer tools
Merck Animal Health recently introduced two tools for cattle producers. The Herd Health Manager application guides producers and their veterinarians to build a customized herd-health plan, and then encourages them to print out a record to share the information at marketing. The tool includes the PrimeVAC preconditioning herd-health protocols. Beef and dairy options are available, and both versions enable print and email summaries in English and Spanish.
The Merck Feedlot Diseases Atlas application shares comprehensive photos of diseases that impact feedlot cattle. It includes more than 700 educational high-resolution images of diseases encountered in cattle production, along with brief educational descriptions. A keyword search function is offered, and the content is organized by the various body systems. It is available in English, Spanish and French. The app works without internet connection, making it ideal for in-field use. Both are free of charge. Visit www.merck-animal-health-usa.com/resources for more information.
Egg board names director
The American Egg Board recently named Bradd Bosely director of egg innovation. Bosely will lead the execution of the American Egg Board’s innovation plan, including developing the egg innovation pipeline, building strategic relationships, executing innovation projects, establishing a technical research program and continuing to build the organizational structure and capabilities that allow the board to spearhead innovation for the industry. Bosely joins the board with more than 15 years of experience in food innovation and product development, with the privilege of creating food programs, both domestically and internationally, for private and Fortune 500 companies. Visit www.IncredibleEgg.org for more information.
Report details impacts of feed
The Institute for Feed Education and Research recently released research, which shows that if more U.S. food companies are to require feed for their livestock and poultry be free from genetically modified ingredients, then greenhouse gas emissions on farms could increase, grain elevator and feed mill product handling and production requirements would be greater, and the price of meat, milk and eggs for consumers could increase.
The study, “Impact of Non-GM Livestock and Poultry Feed on the U.S. Feed Industry,” conducted by Iowa State University and Decision Innovation Solutions, examined the environmental and economic implications should U.S. animal food manufacturers need to boost the production of non-genetically modified feed. The Institute for Feed Education and Research and various partners initiated the research to inform companies throughout the food value chain of the complexities involved with producing genetically modified and non-genetically modified feed lines from the farm to grain elevator to feed mill. Visit ifeeder.org/GMFreeFeedStudy for more information and to read the full study.