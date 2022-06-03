Livestock Roundup

Layer-hen research sought
The Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research and Open Philanthropy are launching the Layer Hen Keel Bone Health program to decrease the occurrence of keel bone injuries and improve welfare in commercial laying hens. The program is a continuation of the 2017 call for research to reduce keel bone fractures in in egg-laying hens.
The three awards granted from the initial program in 2017 focused on research to improve housing design, increase gastrointestinal microbiome and deploy portable radiographic tools to evaluate bone health in live birds. While that research contributes to reducing keel bone damage, the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research and Open Philanthropy recognize a need for additional investment to significantly improve keel bone health at commercial scale. The current call for proposals seeks larger cross-disciplinary approaches in which scientists and economists collaborate with egg farmers, breeding companies, equipment manufacturers and other stakeholders to develop interventions and measure progress on the issue.
The Layer Hen Keel Bone Health program seeks research related to several areas.
• rearing practices
• genetics
• nutrition, feed and physiology
• early detection or prediction of keel bone damage in commercial settings
• economic analyses that evaluate time, effort or equipment trade-offs to reduce keel bone damage
• efforts to measure the impact of research and education activities
Research through the program must be scalable and focused on solutions for larger scale commercial facilities.
The Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research and Open Philanthropy are each providing $3 million for the Layer Hen Keel Bone Health program for a total $6 million in research funding. The program anticipates awarding between two and three grants with a $3 million maximum grant available for each awardee. Applicants may secure additional funding but are not required to do so. Pre-applications are due June 8. Visit https://foundationfar.org/grants-funding/opportunities/layer-hen-keel-bone-health-request-for-applications/ for more information.
Group explores turkey contamination
Researchers from Kansas State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service recently teamed with scientists from Cargill to conduct a study they hope can help decrease the incidence of Salmonella in ground turkey.
Jessie Vipham, an assistant professor in the Kansas State University’s department of animal sciences and industry, was recently awarded a grant for $589,800 from the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to explore ways to predict Salmonella contamination in turkey flocks before they are harvested.
This past year USDA reported that while Salmonella is rarely detected in whole turkeys, inspectors found it in 18 percent of ground turkey samples taken in 2020. Vipham has formed a partnership with Cargill and senior research scientist Anna Carlson to conduct on-farm tests. Currently, how, where and at what amount Salmonella exists in turkey operations is not fully known.
The researchers’ work begins in May and will continue for three years. In addition to Cargill, the project is backed by USDA’s Agricultural Research Service, and other faculty from the department of animal sciences and industry, including Travis O’Quinn, Valentina Trinetta and Sara Gragg. Visit www.ksre.k-state.edu for more information.
Photo contest accepting entries
The American Sheep Industry Association Photo Contest is now accepting entries. Deadline is Aug. 1. Winning entries will be featured in the October issue of the Sheep Industry News.
Photographs entered in the contest will be judged on clarity, content, composition and appeal. More than $1,000 will be awarded, with awards of $125 going to the first-place photographer in each of the five categories, $75 for the runner-up in each category and a $50 prize for third place in each of the five categories. The five categories are shepherd/shepherdess, scenic (east), scenic (west), working dogs and protection animals, and open. Visit www.sheepusa.org/asi-annual-photo-contest for more information.
Companies receive meat-processor grants
Five Wisconsin meat processors will receive meat processor grants from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in 2022.
• Nordik Meats of Viroqua received $25,000 for expanding frozen storage, purchase of a walk-in freezer unit and forklift, and increasing labor.
• Paulie’s Chop Shop of Luxemburg received $50,000 for construction of a new butcher shop, training and purchasing numerous pieces of equipment.
• JM Watkins of Plum City received $50,000 for construction of a new building and purchase of a new smoker.
• Crescent Meats of Cadott received $50,000 for the addition of more than 19,000 square feet to existing facility.
• Sorg Farm Packing of Darien received $25,000 for the reconstruction of an existing carcass cooler and freezer and expansion of processing and cutting room.
The grants aim to grow Wisconsin’s meat industry and improve the long-term viability of the state’s livestock industry. A total of $200,000 was available for this year’s meat processor grants with a maximum of $50,000 allowed for each project. Grant recipients were selected through a competitive review process and are required to provide a match of 100 percent of the grant amount. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.
Deer tests positive for disease
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently confirmed that a white-tailed deer at a Walworth County hobby farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. Samples were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.
Chronic wasting disease is a fatal neurological disease of deer, elk and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal's brain, and testing for chronic wasting disease is typically only performed after the animal’s death. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement and permit requirements.
The farm and its herd are under quarantine while an epidemiological investigation is conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinarians and staff. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.
Rabbit vaccine offered
In response to the spread of the fatal rabbit hemorrhagic disease, RHDV2, the University of Wisconsin-Veterinary Care Special Species Health Service at the University of Wisconsin-School of Veterinary Medicine has begun offering an emergency-authorized vaccine against the disease for rabbits. UW-Veterinary Care offers the RHDV2 vaccine on Fridays every three weeks. Any rabbit patients in Wisconsin are welcome; owners do not need to be previously established clients with UW-Veterinary Care to make an appointment.
RHDV2 is a highly contagious foreign animal disease that likely originated in Europe. It affects both domestic and wild rabbits but is not spreadable to other species or humans. Once rabbits have contracted the virus, they typically bleed to death. With the currently circulating strains of the virus, veterinarians and public health officials expect the mortality rate to be extremely high -- killing between 70 to 100 percent of infected rabbits. The virus spreads easily through contact with body secretions such as saliva, urine and blood. It can live as long as a month on surfaces like clothing or blades of grass, increasing its transmissibility.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection collaborated to authorize a two-dose series of shots produced by Medgene Labs, a South Dakota company. The vaccine is similar to one successfully developed in Europe. Studies show the U.S.-produced vaccine is highly effective. It consists of an initial dose, a booster three to four weeks later and a yearly booster. Call 608-263-7600 for more information.