Manure: secret for fighting climate change

Declaring that the Earth stands at a “now or never” moment, the United Nations recently called for deep emissions reductions and unprecedented innovations to prevent the most catastrophic effects of climate change.
One unexpected ally in the race to stabilize the global climate -- the pork industry.
The United Nations panel called for reducing the carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere by shifting the way power is produced. It also said humans need to change the way they use land, to trap more carbon and reduce flood risks. Not coincidentally, those are all goals that 60,000 pork farmers across America have already embraced.
In its first industry sustainability report, the National Pork Board reported on goals set by pig farmers, which include slashing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030. Some leaders think the industry can go even farther.
“A lot of people talk about carbon neutrality,” said Brett Kaysen, an Iowa pig farmer and the National Pork Board's senior vice-president of producer and state engagement; he works to help producers measure their sustainability progress and identify new opportunities to demonstrate the We Care® Ethical Principles. “We're looking at how we can become carbon negative -- which means you're actually taking carbon out of the atmosphere and storing it in the soil.”
How, then, do 60,000 farmers across 50 states -- from a 4-H youth group in Nebraska to a large operation in Virginia -- agree on a single set of sustainability goals? After all different economic realities, weather conditions and a wide variety of farming practices go into providing the country with pork chops, ribs and roasts.
With producers in the lead, Kaysen said, the organization forged ambitious yet flexible goals and metrics in late 2021 that all farmers can use going forward.
Preserve farms for generations
Sustainability is not a theoretical concept to Deb Ballance. Ballance is raising pigs with her husband, Todd, and their adult daughter on their 800-acre North Carolina farm.
Why did Ballance, who serves on the National Pork Board board of directors, jump at the chance to help set sustainability goals and metrics for the industry? It starts with the name the Ballances gave their operation -- Legacy Farms.
Ballance said, “This is the legacy we're handing down to our family. We live on our farm. My mother-in-law lives on it, and my daughter and her family live on it. It's very important to us to make sure this farm lives on for other generations.”
One innovation Ballance is excited about is the methane digester installed over the lagoon that holds pig manure. The system pipes methane from the lagoon to engines with the potential to power as many as 3,000 homes per year.
“This is the ultimate recycler,” Ballance said. “We're taking swine waste, and we're putting it on the grid.”
Even as the methane is piped off, the nutrients remain in the lagoon, making for a valuable resource when fertilizing the Ballances’ crops.
Although manure is a major potential resource to pig producers, farms across the 50 states manage it differently. Third-generation pig farmer Gary Asay said digesters would not work on his farm because the manure from his hogs sits in pits under the barns, not in lagoons.
But Asay, another one of the leaders in developing the industry’s new goals and metrics, still makes use of every bit of manure as fertilizer -- recently increasing the manure he spreads and decreasing synthetic fertilizers. One result he noticed right away -- more worms.
Asay said, “Earthworms are a good measure of soil health. Soil organic levels have increased, and yields have increased.”
Quantify sustainable practices
The pork industry is empowering individual producers by offering a custom sustainability analyses. The initiative allows farmers to input data and receive a custom report showing how their operation compares to others in their state -- and nation -- on sustainability metrics such as soil erosion, carbon capture and carbon dioxide emissions.
Fifth-generation Minnesota farmer Dale Stevermer appreciates how his sustainability report quantified the practices he’s long embraced on his operation, where he also grows corn and soybeans.
His report was able to tell him exactly how many tons of carbon dioxide he’s keeping out of the atmosphere by practicing no-till farming.
The reports also measure the positive environmental impact of cover crops, which Ballance, Asay and Stevermer all use. Cover crops, such as rye, winter wheat and barley go into the field in the offseason to keep the soil in place — and to keep it teeming with beneficial microorganisms.
More than 100 farms from more than 20 states have so far joined Stevermer in submitting data to the program.
Sustainability goes beyond environment
The industry’s new sustainability goals and metrics can be seen as an ambitious build on the We Care Ethical Principles that pork farmers have embraced for years. The new goals and metrics address 15 of the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
Like the United Nations, which includes goals related to hunger, justice and equality under the umbrella of sustainability, pork farmers are not limiting their efforts to the environment. They also set goals in the areas of food safety, animal well-being, people, public health and communities.
Among the new metrics is the percentage of pigs produced per year on farms compliant with an end-to-end certification program designed to ensure the highest level of care for the animals’ well-being. For farms to qualify, workers get certified in the Pork Quality Assurance Plus program and others, and operations undergo assessments and audits.
Asay said, “Sustainability is doing what's right for people, pigs and the planet. We have to do what's right for people in the long run.”
Giving the pigs the best possible care is good for both finances and for the environment.
Asay said, “A pig that is healthy and comfortable will be more feed-efficient. Feed is the major thing that enters into our greenhouse gas emissions formula -- so the hog that uses less feed to get to market is more sustainable.”
Time for new era
The change here is not that farmers suddenly started caring about the environment, their people and their pigs. Those ethics have always been central to their way of life. What the new era brings, however, are new milestones for which to strive, and those new goals and metrics represent two major changes.
First -- just as the United Nations has warned, pork farmers realize that change needs to accelerate. They hear consumers demanding accelerated change, as well.
“In the last 60 years, pork producers decreased land use by 75 percent, water use by 25 percent and energy use by seven percent,” Asay said. “Consumers aren't going to allow us another 60 years to get to where we want to be in their eyes.”
Second -- pork producers recognize the need for unprecedented transparency. For Kaysen, visiting farms across the country and seeing continuous improvements led to a lightbulb moment.
Kaysen said, “You've been doing this for decades. You've just never reported the news.”
With the new metrics, producers report that news in the form of numbers and measurements, from the amount of manure spread to the percent of Pork Quality Assurance-Plus-certified workers -- all in an effort to chart their own progress and refine what’s working.
This article was paid for by the National Pork Board. It was produced by AP Content Services, the paid-content service of The Associated Press. The AP news staff was not involved in the creation of this content.